Syfy renews ‘Warehouse 13’ for a fourth season

Confirming a week of positive speculation, Syfy has renewed the hit dramedy “Warehouse 13” for a fourth season.

Through the first five episodes of its third season (including all available DVR playback), “Warehouse 13” is averaging 3.17 million total viewers, including 1.53 million in the key 18-49 demographic.

“Warehouse 13” stands as Syfy’s most watched series and will premiere its fourth season in 2012.

“Under Executive Producer Jack Kenny’s leadership, this superlative team of writers, cast, and crew continue to turn out a series that only gets better and better with every episode,” states Mark Stern, whose official cumbersome title is President, Original Content, Syfy, and Co-Head, Original Content, Universal Cable Productions. “‘Warehouse 13’ is deservedly the most popular series in our history and we’re delighted to renew it for a fourth season.”

“Warehouse 13” stars Eddie McClintock, Saul Rubinek, Joanne Kelly, Allison Scagliotti and newcomer Aaron Ashmore.

