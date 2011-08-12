Syfy renews ‘Warehouse 13’ for a fourth season

08.12.11 7 years ago
Confirming a week of positive speculation, Syfy has renewed the hit dramedy “Warehouse 13” for a fourth season.
Â 
Through the first five episodes of its third season (including all available DVR playback), “Warehouse 13” is averaging 3.17 million total viewers, including 1.53 million in the key 18-49 demographic.
Â 
“Warehouse 13” stands as Syfy’s most watched series and will premiere its fourth season in 2012.
Â 
“Under Executive Producer Jack Kenny’s leadership, this superlative team of writers, cast, and crew continue to turn out a series that only gets better and better with every episode,” states Mark Stern, whose official cumbersome title is President, Original Content, Syfy, and Co-Head, Original Content, Universal Cable Productions. “‘Warehouse 13’ is deservedly the most popular series in our history and we’re delighted to renew it for a fourth season.”
Â 
“Warehouse 13” stars Eddie McClintock, Saul Rubinek, Joanne Kelly, Allison Scagliotti and newcomer Aaron Ashmore.

