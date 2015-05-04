Syfy sends ‘The Magicians’ to series

Syfy announced on Monday (May 4) that it has given a series order to “The Magicians,” a drama series based on Lev Grossman's best-selling series of books.

Production on the 12-episode first season of “The Magicians” will begin in Vancouver in July.

Most safely described as Harry Potter For Slightly More Grown-Ups — and the TV series appears to have made the main characters a little older — “The Magicians” stars Jason Ralph as Quentin Coldwater, a socially awkward, but highly intelligent grad student (he was a high school student in the books) who enrolls at Brakebills College for Magical Pedagogy and discovers that a magical fantasy world is all around him.

Stella Maeve, Hale Happleman, Arjun Gupta and Summer Bishil also star.

“'The Magicians' pilot beautifully delivers a world filled with wonder, fantasy and intrigue,” blurbs Dave Howe, President, Syfy. “We can”t wait to delve deeper into the lives of Quentin and his college friends, as they struggle with the enormity of their burgeoning powers – and unleash them upon the world.”

Adds Grossman, “Ever since ‘The Magicians” was published I”ve wanted to see this story on screen. The people, the school, the other worlds, the magic. I”m so thrilled that it”s finally happening, and I”m beyond thrilled that we found the right people to do it. Get ready; you”ve never seen anything like this.”

“The Magicians” was previously developed as a pilot script at FOX, but that version never went to pilot. This pilot was written by John McNamara and Sera Gamble and was directed by Mike Cahill.

The behind-the-scenes talent is what has me personally interested. I read the first book in Grossman's series, but by the time strange stuff started happening at the campus in Antarctica, I personally checked out, though I know plenty of people who loved the whole series.

Syfy, which cancelled “Helix” last week, continues to be in the process of defining and redefining its brand. “12 Monkeys” was already renewed for a second season and the rest of 2015 includes the premiere of “The Expanse” and the miniseries “Childhood's end,” based on the novel by Arthur C. Clarke. The Gale Anne Hurd-produced “Hunters” has a 13-episode order and the network is still working on pilots for the “Superman” prequel “Krypton” and the Ben Affleck/Matt Damon produced “Incorporated.”

Are you psyched for “The Magicians”?