Syfy touts ‘Defiance’ premiere ratings

04.16.13 5 years ago
In the changing cable landscape, it’s getting harder and harder to measure what constitutes “success,” but Syfy professes to be quite pleased with Monday (April 15) night’s premiere numbers for “Defiance.”
Per Syfy, “Defiance” drew 2.7 million viewers for its first airing, including 1.3 million in the key 18-49 demographic.
Those numbers are below the spring cable premieres for shows like “Bates Motel” and “Vikings” and it’s hard to gauge Syfy’s expectations for what is acknowledged to be an ambitious and expensive production. 
For Syfy, “Defiance” became the most-watched scripted series premiere among adults 18-49 since “Eureka” in 2006 and the top premiere overall since “Warehouse 13” in 2009.
The network also says that the “Defiance” game from Trion Worlds has already seen players log more than six million hours of gameplay.
“Defiance” launched day-and-date in 55 countries around the world between Monday and Tuesday, so domestic premiere numbers will ultimately tell only the tiniest bit of the story.

TAGSDEFIANCESyfyTV RATINGS

