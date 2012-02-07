Syfy will make up a third ‘Face Off’ season

Drawing series-high ratings early in its second installment, “Face Off” has been renewed for a third run of makeup artistry on Syfy.

Syfy announced the renewal on Tuesday (Feb.7) and the good news for “Face Off” fans is that they won’t need to wait long for the third season. Production on the 10-episode third season will begin this spring and Syfy hopes to have “Face Off” back on the air again this summer.

Of course, “Face Off” only debuted its second season last month, with the premiere drawing 2.5 million viewers, including 1.52 million among adults 18-49, both series records (in Live+7 data). The season’s first two episodes (again Live+7) topped the Season 1 average by 56 percent among total viewers and 51 percent among adult adults 18-49.

Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian will return as executive producers for the third “Face Off” season and application forms for makeup hopefuls are already available at: http://www.syfy.com/faceoff/casting

As for the second season, Vivica A. Fox and “Being Human” (Syfy version) star Sam Huntington will be appearing on this Wednesday’s episode, while LeVar Burton will be guest-judging on the February 22 show.