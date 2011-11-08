Watch: T.I. is ‘Flexin” that post-prison bling in new music video

Following a 10-month stint in prison for violating the terms of his probation, Atlanta rapper T.I. released a new single entitled “I’m Flexin'” featuring BIG K.R.I.T., who also produced the tune. Now the video for the song has hit the web, and it features the enormously-succeessful hip-hop artist flashing copious amounts of bling – souped-up convertible, brand-new kicks, designer sunglasses, expensive watch – like nobody’s business. You can watch the new Motion Family-directed clip below:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

T.I. is currently working on his eight studio album “Trouble Man”, which he has alleged via Twitter will see release sometime in early 2012. Hopefully he can stay out from “behind that wall” long enough to actually finish the thing in the time frame indicated.

What do you think of the new video?