That T.I. ‘Trouble Man’ album really is coming out, with Lil Wayne single ‘Ball’

Kanye West had his G.O.O.D. Fridays, now T.I.’s gunning for Trouble Man Tuesdays. The rapper has officially launched the #troublemantuesdays initiative today (Oct. 9) with the release of some behind-the-scenes photos of his video shoot with Lil Wayne for their single release “Ball.” That song is not yet available, but has a promised Oct. 16 iTunes sales sticker on it.

Photos from the video shoot appear to feature some partying around New Orleans and some newly erected houses, and since it co-stars NOLA’s own Lil Wayne, there’s a skate ramp. Of course.

As for its cover, it’s decidedly less community-oriented, rather it features the picture of a woman’s butt in some flattering underwear. Now, given that said woman’s butt will help to propel sales, I fully expect that the song — when it is released — will feature nothing but positive and edifying things to say about women.