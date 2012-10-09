That T.I. ‘Trouble Man’ album really is coming out, with Lil Wayne single ‘Ball’

10.09.12 6 years ago

Kanye West had his G.O.O.D. Fridays, now T.I.’s gunning for Trouble Man Tuesdays. The rapper has officially launched the #troublemantuesdays initiative today (Oct. 9) with the release of some behind-the-scenes photos of his video shoot with Lil Wayne for their single release “Ball.” That song is not yet available, but has a promised Oct. 16 iTunes sales sticker on it.

Photos from the video shoot appear to feature some partying around New Orleans and some newly erected houses, and since it co-stars NOLA’s own Lil Wayne, there’s a skate ramp. Of course.

As for its cover, it’s decidedly less community-oriented, rather it features the picture of a woman’s butt in some flattering underwear. Now, given that said woman’s butt will help to propel sales, I fully expect that the song — when it is released — will feature nothing but positive and edifying things to say about women.

This being the umpteenth single/promotional single/teaser single for “Trouble Man,” Atlantic is crossing its fingers that “Butt” “Ball” will stick, and have selected the last onsale date for an album pre-Christmas this year for the drop of “Trouble Man”: Dec. 18. This appears to be the final release date, after “oft-delayed” and “Trouble Man” have become synonymous throughout this summer and fall.

