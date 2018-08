Buy yourself a drank, because T-Pain's raw vocals — with no Auto-Tune — are money in the bank.

On the NPR show “Tiny Desk Concert,” T-Pain proved he is much more than the robotized vocalist on “Up Down (Do This All Day).” He is an excellent vocalist, and his between-songs banter is shockingly hilarious! This is a lovable performer. Yes, T-Pain! You are the greatest shawty!