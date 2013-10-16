Take a first look at John Hurt in ‘Doctor Who’

While Whovians have been buzzing with excitement about Peter Capaldi being named as the new Doctor, at the end of last season people were just as excited to see esteemed actor John Hurt (“The Elephant Man,” “Nineteen Eighty-Four”) on deck as, ominously, the last Doctor.

While these new images from the 50th anniversary special are more fun than revealing (though we can Matt Smith and David Tennant are on deck, as is Jemma Redgrave as the new UNIT boss along with Jenna-Louise Coleman, who plays “The Impossible Girl” Clara), they are awfully exciting, aren’t they? “The Day of the Doctor” airs Nov. 23 on BBC America.

Are you excited to see the anniversary special?