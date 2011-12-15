Take part in HitFix’s Awards Pool

(UPDATE: It’s been pointed out to me by the competition is open to US readers only. Sorry — I don’t make the rules.) It was clear from your response to our SAG and Globe-related open-floor posts recently that many of you can’t resist a prediction opportunity, so here’s your chance to put that urge to profitable use. HitFix is holding an Awards Pool for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards next month, inviting readers to submit their best guesses in the film and television races — with a shiny new Kindle Fire waiting for the person with the most accurate forecast. You have little to lose but your own credibility — plus, it’s the Globes, where cred hardly comes into it. Your guesses are literally as good as mine in the TV categories, but the comedy-musical film races are a walk in the park, right? Enter here.