Take that ‘Twilight’: Taylor Swift and Rihanna top paid celebs under 30

07.12.12 6 years ago

It”s a good time to be a woman in music: five of the top six highest-paid celebrities under 30 are female artists, according to Forbes.

Topping the list is Taylor Swift, who earned $57 million between May 2011-May 2012.  Coming in at No. 3 is Rihanna ($53 million), No. 4 Lady Gaga ($52 million),  No. 5 Katy Perry ($45 million) and No. 6 Adele ($35 million).

Justin Bieber earned $55 million to get wedged at No. 2 between Swift and Rihanna, a position we”re sure he”s very happy about.

Kristin Stewart, who is supposedly the highest paid actress in Hollywood, can only squeeze out a No. 7 slot and was easily outpaced by her musical colleagues. Stewart”s fellow “Twilight”-ers Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson also made the list. The only other male musician, Lil Wayne, came in at No. 8 with $27 million.

The numbers include album and concert sales, movie salaries, endorsements and other potential revenue streams.

