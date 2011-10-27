Taking questions for 10/28 Oscar Talk

Alright, you know the drill. Rifle off your need-to-knows and Anne and I will address as many as possible. Make ’em good! Oh, and FYI, try not to write a dissertation. Make it short and sweet. We don’t need a lifetime of background. We have to read these on the air, after all. Now, hit me!
How reluctant is the Academy to award actors multiple Oscars? Ex: If Charlize Theron knocks it out of the park, would she stand any chance at winning? What do the Penns, Swanks, Streeps, Hanks, et al. have going for them?
Do you see Tilda Swinton getting into the Best Actress category, and what do you think would make this possible?
Is there any film this year slated to dominate the critics awards as has been the trend most recently with The Hurt Locker and The Social Network? The highest rated wide releases of the year so far seem to be Moneyball and Harry Potter…can something like The Tree of Life find itself dominating (at least among Best Director awards) despite some less-than-convinced critics just because it seems to be the most artistically significant film of the year?
Did you see Jolie’s “In the land of blood and honey”? Oscar hopefuls?
She plagiarized the story from a Bosnian author, yet the media is stying mum on that and Jolie’s people have articles getting deleted on this topic.
I heard from someone who saw it that it is incredible. There’s not a lot of buzz on it though, so they’re going to have to get some going or it will get lost.
@in23 please stop with the bogus lie you and few anti-Jolie anything and everything are trying to spread. GK productions have throughly investigated this guy who is trying to make money off Jolie’s efforts. Shameful behavior by him and people like you full of nothing but BS. The few who have seen the film so far are full of praise and there are screenings slated now to happen soon.
What about Margin Call? The film has the cast and content to be an Oscar contender plus given the Occupy protests it has an arguably more legitimate claim at being a zeitgeist picture than The Social Network last year. Why no big buzz?
Is it possible that “Moneyball” could be this year’s “Hurt Locker” and “War Horse” this year’s “Up in the Air?” If the movies with big buzz like “War Horse,” “Extremely Loud” and ” The Artist” don’t live up to their hype or don’t generate enough of a passionate following from voters, what are the chances that “Moneyball” ends up taking top prize?
Kris, you and I both share the belief that Rooney Mara could shake up what seems to be a solidified 5 (your predicted 5) radically. Who do you think would be the most likely at this point to get left out?
So, who you think should play Grace Kelly in this new movie?
Setting aside personal preference, which Jessica Chastain performance would she be wisest to campaign behind? (The critics tend to award body of work rather than individual performance, so I don’t know if they’d help.)
1. Who do you see as the front runner in the Best Actor race?
2. Is there any chance that Gary Oldman could “win” the Oscar for best actor?
Hey Kris, where do you see the Documentary Feature field at this point? There are obviously some big name filmmakers (Werner Herzog, Errol Morris etc.), but what do you think is starting to look like a good clump of the contenders?
As an Oscar blogger, is it your job to cover the race objectively or should you instead spend time championing films and performances that might otherwise go unnoticed in an attempt to affect the race?
Are there ethical implications between constantly beating the drum for your favorites and simply covering the Oscar race as a whole?
Almost every year at this time, we feel that there are some acting contenders that are very strong to win an Oscar. Like Monique, Penèlope Cruz, Christoph Waltz, Reese Witherspoon and Charlize Theron, just to name a few. Do you feel something similar this year?
If the academy voters have enough fun with some of the better crafted genre films, could we see some unexpected noms from films like Dragon Tattoo, Super 8, Drive or even Bridesmaids?
If the Oscars were today, who would win Best Actress (not based on personal preference but if you guys were thinking like the Academy). I guess you would have to pick between Elizabeth Olsen, Viola Davis, Michelle Williams, Glenn Close, and Tilda Swinton since the rest are sight unseen.
What chance does ‘The Rum Diary’ have in this year’s Oscar race? Do you think the screenplay or Depp can squeeze into their respective categories?
Do you guys judge movies on how they’ll be by a ttralier or by m,ainly early reviews
With Halloween on Monday, what is one of your favorite most recent horror films?