Taking questions for 11/3 Oscar Talk

with martha marcy may marlene getting a very good opening(compared to take shelter,like crazy,warrior) and elizabeth olsen getting outstanding praise from each and every outlet do u think glenn close’s spot is in danger..can elizabeth olsen get the nod? and sean durkin the screenplay
I’m really interested in this question regarding Glenn Close’s spot…is she really a lock? Charlize Theron, Viola Davis and Michelle Williams seem to be surefire nominees but Close’s performance (and more importantly, her movie) have not gotten near the enthusiastic reviews than the three of them did. In terms of support, I wonder if Olsen can manage to gain the kind of momentum that could land her in.
in other words do u think olsen/martha has the buzz?..shame/fassbender and kevin/swinton also seem to be holding on the buzz factor as in you can see them capitalize on photoshoots in glossy magazines coming up….while take shelter,beginners,50/50,jane eyre seem to have fizzled..and glenn close/albert nobbs carnage and a dangerous method all seem to be destined for the same fate..slip out of the race quietly due to no passion factor…and it looks like drive too is going to be forgotten and no matter what tree of life will remain in discussion till the very end….meanwhile moneyball/ides of march seem to be looking good for the moment
And in addition to all those photoshoots and ingenue stuff (which felicity jones seems to e missing out on) olsen is going to pop at many critics prizes…which i cant imagine close viola charlize or michelle winning..their performances are safe sure beautiful but not winning critics awards…i also think swinton and fassbender will be scooping up plenty of critics awards and u do have to replace either oldman or brad pitt unless leo flops and there is room for all
I know that box office can be important in getting big Oscar nominations. I recently re-watched ‘The Messenger’ (which I love) and see that it’s grand total was only 1.5 million. The budget was 6.5 million. That’s pretty poor.
My question is: how can/did a film with that small a total (and coming no where near it’s budget) get the funds or buzz to earn 2 major nominations in Woody Harrelson and Original Screenplay?
One recent example of a film not getting major noms was ‘Bright Star’. Word was that it’s studio didn’t put up the $$ to promote it properly. But that movie did much better than ‘The Messenger’. That is my confusion on this box office-nomination topic.
well harrelson was outstanding in the movie and was the second choice for many after christoph waltz…and the box office did hurt in the way that samantha morton missed out on her nom to maggie gyllenhal
A lot has been made of Martha Marcy May Marlene’s noteworthy editing – do you have a sense whether the film will register with the editors’ branch? They obviously rarely go with indie films, but the editing is showy- any chance for a surprise nomination?
I completely agree. This is a huge question mark in the editing category for me. I think the editing is sensational. BUT, will enough of the needed people see it in order for it to get a nomination?
Last year the Academy surprised with some (Javier Bardem instead of Robert Duvall, Jacki Weaver instead of Mila Kunis,
Actually, I would like to think that Melissa Leo stole both Barbara Hershey/Mila Kunis’ spot at the Oscars…people don’t understand how Weaver could get nominated. Two things. Comeback factor (like Jackie Earle Haley, though she has always been active in Sydney theatre) and for last-minute shocking scene (ala Mo’Nique, who arguably was not Oscar worthy until that final scene with Gabourey Sidibe and Mariah Carey)
I understand that the nominees for each category is hardly set in stone until we get the critics and the noms from GG, SAG and etc, but can you see a potential, out of nowhere nom for Best Actor or Best Actress? ie Tommy Lee Jones or Laura Linney. A performance that is bound to be completely ignored by the critics and guilds just to be revived nomination morning. These noms usually involves someone who’s already in the club so to speak right?
Is there anything that hasn’t been seen yet, has no buzz and has no one predicting it that might slip in at the last second? For example, I’ve heard excellent things about In the Land of Blood and Honey, and hear that We Bought a Zoo may be a massive crowd pleaser.
Where did u read about In the land of blood and honey? link, please…
Depending on the year there seems to be a trend that either the Best Picture nominees will rack in a huge number of technical nominations or they won’t. For example, in 2006, the majority of the nominated films did not receive tons of nominations in below the line categories whereas last year a number of those categories were 4 and 5 nominees deep with Best Picture contenders.
Do you think this year will the former or the latter?
Last week, Anne mentioned something about the possibility of a smaller film like Weekend getting the Best Picture nod from the NY or LA critics. If the critics somehow rally behind a film that doesn’t seem to be on the Oscar radar (Margin Call, Drive, or Take Shelter also come to mind), what sort of chances would these smaller films have at getting the widespread support necessary to get the Best Picture nomination?
After seeing it this week, it seems that Martha Marcy May Marlene could be viewed as a more accessible film to the Academy than The Tree of Life (both similar in tone, deal with memory, vignette oriented etc). With MMMM’s successful expansion (critically and financially), if enough voters see the film, could it eclipse TTOL and receive more than just an actress nomination? Editing, Cinematography, Screenplay, possibly even a Sound nod (so essential to the film). What are you and Anne hearing buzz wise after this past week and is this a plausible theory?
What are the big contenders for Best Documentary Feature as well as Best Animated Feature ? Thanks for reading.
I have a feeling that “Martha Marcy May Marlene”, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”, “Take Shelter”, and “Shame” will appear on a lot of critics’ top ten lists this year. While they are currently being written off as too edgy and dark for academy appeal, I’m wondering if one of them can break into the race late the same way Black Swan did last year. I think it is a fair comparison, considering at this time last year most people were predicting Black Swan’s sole nomination to be for Natalie Portman.
I would love to here Anne’s Top 5 right now for Best Supporting Actress.
You can see Anne’s predictions and rankings here, including for Supporting Actress: [blogs.indiewire.com]
What is the one film of the year that you love, and would love to see get a boost in publicity from oscar noms, whether or not it likely will?
Why hasn’t a trailer for The Iron Lady been released? On a scale of 1-10, how bad do you think it will be? Do you think Phyllida Lloyd will be sent to director’s jail, will not pass go, and not be allowed to collect $200? Is this wishful thinking? Are you going to address any of these questions?
Does the notion of Oldman being on the chopping block, (considering the quality and critical reception of the film, quality of the performance and the massively overdue for a nom factor) seem a bit ridiculous? Why do you think this is the performance in that category that seems to be getting that treatment?
Do you think Michelle Williams could actually win this year for My Week With Marilyn? Or is it just another nomination.
Is it possible we’ll see a resurgence for Winnie the Pooh in the animated category? I have to think that the (gorgeous) hand drawn animation, decent reviews and weak field all work in its favour.
Who would you call as the frontrunner for the Best Supporting Actor category? I have John Hawkes as the frontrunner as of now.
I have a feeling that John Hawkes will get another nod for 4M.
This year is so hard to predict but the buzz for 4M is timely.
Highly, highly doubt it. His role isn’t very big (especially compared to “Winter’s Bone”) and he doesn’t have a lot of range to express outside of being a repugnant bastard.
Write a comment…Do you think Weinstein’s push for Sarah’s Key (re-release of 300 theaters this weekend?) will nab the film any awards traction, especially Kristen Scott Thomas, with either the Academy, critics groups, or indie awards?
Not a question really, but I saw a “heartland” screening of War Horse in the DC area tonight. I found it pretty underwhelming. Some good war scenes notwithstanding, most of it felt self-consciously cinematic if that makes sense. Too many meaningful looks as the music crescendos and conveniently profound statements. It just rarely feels real.
Sometimes you see something schlocky and sentimental and you know people will eat it up anyway (Forrest Gump, Blind Side). I’m not sure people will eat this one up because it doesn’t have much in the way of charm, relatability, or moral/thematic payoff. A horse goes to war, some thin characters feel some stuff, the end.
I saw it too, and I agree with this to a “T”.
Didn’t realize they were doing DC. Thought it was just stuff like OK, AK, etc. Interesting. Anyway, thanks for the thoughts.
And no, “self-consciously cinematic” does not make sense.
I know Lars Von Trier’s Cannes controversy is old news, but do you think it will hurt Melancholica chances of getting any nominations?
Other than ‘A Seperation’, which appears to be the frontrunner, what other movies do you see making a play for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar?
What category (made-up or otherwise) would you personally like to add as an Oscar category?
Oh, and which Jessica Chastain performance would she be wisest to campaign behind?
With all the jib-jabbering about what qualifies as an animated film (though the Academy considers films like Alvin and the Chipmunks an animated movie, I do not..), why not just rename the category Best Motion Picture – Animated or Mixed Media? This way, there would be no moaning and groaning
And with the whole percentage thing, how does one quantify that? If there is a film, such as Alvin and the Chipmunks, Hop or Garfield, it follows animated characters around in a live-action universe. Animated films can include elements of live-action in them ala Happy Feet and WALL*E, but for a film such as those listed above, how can those be considered animated films?
Does the decision to move the four actors in “Carnage” to the supporting categories have any viable impact on their respective Oscar categories?
What film seems likely to be the Another Year of this year, with the writing branch being its sole supporter?
I saw a screening of J. Edgar tonight, and I was curious as to whether the audience at the AFI fest laughed as some of the core emotional scenes in the film. The audience I saw the film with laughed at what I thought to be the most emotional moments (SPOILER ALERT when he put on the dress and the first kiss between the two men). I know you will talk about your feelings about the film, but I was wondering whether you/the audience experienced the same tonal dissidence.
i would love if you’d make a list of the best run oscar campaigns for movies or roles that would have never been nominated. i am thinking penelope cruz in volver for example. it’s a great film and she’s great in it but i think she got nominated cause her people knew how to run her oscar campaign brilliantly. i would also love to hear what makes a good oscar campaign great, in terms of publicity, events, magazine covers, award attendance, etc…
