Taylor Kitsch thinks Channing Tatum would ‘kill it’ as the ‘X-Men’s’ Gambit

(CBR) Taylor Kitsch originated the live-action adaptation of New Orleans mutant Remy “Gambit” LeBeau in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”, but another actor has his eye on continuing the part: Channing Tatum.

While Kitsch says he would reprise the Gambit role “under the right circumstances,” he has no problem with the idea of Tatum taking over the character.

“If he does it, good on him,” he told the Chicago Tribune. “He”ll kill it. It”s such cool character. Whoever plays him will be a lucky guy.”

“I”m not going to be like ‘Oh my God, why don”t I get to play him?” If it”s meant to be, it”s meant to be,” Kitsch added. “And if not, I”ll move on. If they cast [Tatum], I wish him nothing but the best. I hope he kicks the [crap] out of it.”

Tatum made his interest in Gambit known during a “White House Down” press conference in 2013. Longtime “X-Men” producer Lauren Shuler Donner added her voice of support to the idea of Tatum as Gambit during a recent interview, saying, “How can anyone resist Channing? He”s such a sweetheart.”

For now, the only two “X-Men” movies with confirmed release dates are “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (May 23, 2014) and “X-Men: Apocalypse” (May 27, 2016). Gambit is not expected to appear in “Days of Future Past”, though perhaps there”s room for the raging Cajun in “Apocalypse”.