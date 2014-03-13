Taylor Schilling has blood on her hands in new ‘Orange is the new Black’ images

#Orange Is The New Black #Netflix
03.13.14 4 years ago

Netflix/Jessica Miglio

This morning, Netflix offered up three new images from the upcoming season of “Orange is the new Black.”  In them, as you can see below, we see terror, we see anger, and we see the downright weird.  Seriously, look at that mock job fair picture and tell us it doesn't look truly weird.

The press release which accompanied the images promises that the new season of the series “Gives us a closer look at our favorite, darkly funny prisoners; their shifting alliances within Litchfield and conflicts we never saw coming.”  Season one of the streaming series was recognized as one of the top 10 shows of the year by AFI and earned Taylor Schilling a Golden Globe nomination.

The upcoming season of “Orange is the new Black” premieres on June 6th, and in what is now standard Netflix fashion, all episodes of the season will be made available at the same time. Expect folks to be bleary-eyed at the office Friday morning from binging all night. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Orange Is The New Black#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKTaylor Schilling

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP