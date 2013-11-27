Taylor Swift, Prince William and Jon Bon Jovi sing ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’: Video

The reigning queen of pop, Taylor Swift, found herself a prince last night at London’s Kensington Palace, where Prince William joined her and Jon Bon Jovi for “Livin’ on a Prayer.” Check out video below.

Prince William hosted the artists as part of a benefit for at-risk youth. As usual, Swift was her charming self. “I have to thank you, Prince William, for having me. It’s amazing. To call attention to this age group especially, teens and young adults. It is hard enough being in your late teens to early 20s, then the fact that so many kids have to deal with so much more,” Swift reportedly told the audience.

Swift performed her hits “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Love Story” and “Fifteen.” She later said she was delighted to meet the Prince: “He was very funny. I was really happy he was funny.” Princess Kate skipped the gala to stay home with the royal baby, Prince George.