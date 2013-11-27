Taylor Swift, Prince William and Jon Bon Jovi sing ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’: Video

#Taylor Swift
11.27.13 5 years ago
The reigning queen of pop, Taylor Swift, found herself a prince last night at London’s Kensington Palace, where Prince William joined her and Jon Bon Jovi for “Livin’ on a Prayer.” Check out video below.
Prince William hosted the artists as part of a benefit for at-risk youth. As usual, Swift was her charming self. “I have to thank you, Prince William, for having me. It’s amazing. To call attention to this age group especially, teens and young adults. It is hard enough being in your late teens to early 20s, then the fact that so many kids have to deal with so much more,” Swift reportedly told the audience.
Swift performed her hits “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Love Story” and “Fifteen.” She later said she was delighted to meet the Prince: “He was very funny. I was really happy he was funny.” Princess Kate skipped the gala to stay home with the royal baby, Prince George.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSJON BON JOVIKensington PalaceLivin' On A PrayerPRINCE WILLIAMTAYLOR SWIFTWinter White Gala

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP