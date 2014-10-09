Taylor Swift announces next single ‘Out of the Woods,’ covers Vance Joy’s ‘Riptide’

Loading View on Instagram

Taylor Swift has sent a teaser out into the world, a warning: her new single, “Out of the Woods,” will be out in five days (Oct. 13).

How do we know it's “Out of the Woods?” Swift told Rolling Stone in an interview for her profile that she had the tune, and that it was about a “frantic” relationship. On top of that, she heavily hinted it was about an ex-, one Harry Styles from One direction.

“Of all the songs on the album that seem to be about Styles, the most intriguing one is 'Out of the Woods.' Co-written by [Jack] Antonoff, it's a frantic tale of a relationship where, Swift says, 'every day was a struggle. Forget making plans for life – we were just trying to make it to next week,'” the piece said, though Swift never specifically articulated it was about Styles.

“Out of the Woods” and “Shake It Off” are included on Swift's next album, “1989,” due on Oct. 27.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has a certified hit with “Shake It Off,” but she took on another No. 1 song — Vance Joy's alternative radio hit “Riptide” — for BBC1's “Live Lounge.”

Give it a spin below: do you like it more or less than the original version?