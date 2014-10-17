Taylor Swift baked you cookies in this new ‘1989’ promo video

#Taylor Swift
10.17.14 4 years ago

Over the past month, Taylor Swift hosted listening parties for her new album “1989” for a few dozen specially selected fans, in Los Angeles, New York, London, Rhode Island and Nashville.

When the fans were picked up by a bus, though, they didn't know they were going to Taylor Swift's houses (and, in one instance, Swift's mom's house), let alone that they were going to be hearing the album.

And they didn't know Swift would be there. And baking cookies for them.

Below is a new “1989” Secret Sessions featurette from Swift, soundtracked by her fresh hit “Out of the Woods.” In it, you'll see a cameo from Olivia Benson (her cat) and a variety of reasons Swift fans adore her: she makes a pretty curated and Swiftian event and impression, giving hugs to her fans, taking Polaroids, baking cookies (IN AN APRON AND DRESS, NO JOKE), the gamut.

Below that video, you can check out Taylor Swift's new Diet Coke commercial. Featuring like a million cats. Diet Coke: Makes you into the cat lady you aspire to be.

Plus: Swift has been Instagramming and Tweeting out lyrics to new songs off of “1989,” due Oct. 27, check out all the pics she's posted thus far.

 

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSTAYLOR SWIFT

