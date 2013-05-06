Taylor Swift co-stars in Tim McGraw’s ‘Highway Don’t Care’ music video: Watch

“Highway Don’t Care” by Tim McGraw and featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban features all three country stars in its music video, which also brings home the message: don’t futz with your cell phone in your car, folks. Otherwise, Vanderbilt Medical is going to have to scrape you up from the highway, and the highway don’t care.

This marks yet another addition to the Car Crash Music Video genre: “Highway Don’t Care” hops in next to others like Coldplay’s “The Scientist,” Trey Songz’ “Heart Attack,” Metallica’s “Frantic,” Nickelback’s “Someday,” Katy Perry’s “One That Got Away” and Adele’s “Chasing Pavements,” some with better storytelling and “twists” (an apparent feature of Car Crash Videos) than others.

The single’s chorus keeps it simple, as Taylor Swift makes a necessary swing back to her country origins and helps her Big Machine labelmate out on promoting his latest album “Two Lanes of Freedom.” You may even see her in your rearview mirror, with a sheer white curtain.

McGraw has been in the news lately, less for medical problems and more for legal ones: the singer’s former label home Curb Records has filed a lawsuit against McGraw and Big Machine in federal court, over perceived copyright infringement and breach of contract.