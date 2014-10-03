Taylor Swift is definitely mentoring on ‘The Voice’

10.03.14 4 years ago

Taylor Swift has been confirmed as a mentor for an episode of “The Voice” coming soon.

NBC solidified the news today (Oct. 3), that the “Shake It Off” singer would appear on the Oct. 27 on the singing talent show.

And, wouldn't you know it: that's the same day that Swift's new album “1989” (yes, the year of her birth) is released.

The role of “The Voice” guest mentor is to help contestants pick songs, using vocal techniques and aid with stage presence. And, sometimes if you're lucky (aka, you're a fan), mentors show back up and perform. Maybe tune back in on Nov. 3?

