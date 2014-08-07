Taylor Swift is trying to tell us something, we’re just not sure what it is…

Taylor Swift continues to lead us on her own personal scavenger hunt as she drops two more clues, ostensibly about new music, in the past 24 hours.

Earlier this week, she posted a short video on Instagram that featured a finger hitting the button for the 18th floor on an elevator and labeled it Clue No. 1.

Yesterday, she added an adorable photo of her Scottish fold cat- named Olivia Benson, by the way – and a Polaroid camera on a shelf, as well as a hand drawn and colored card on the upper shelf that is mainly decipherable, but includes the New York skyline and the words friends and delightful home. The time of the photo is 5:00.

For Clue No. 3, dropped a few hours ago, it gets even more cryptic: It”s simply a screen shot of the Yahoo logo with “this is clue # 3.”

So my guess is she”s premiering her new single on Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. on Yahoo. Or Colonel Mustard did it in the library with the candlestick.

The one thing we know for sure, more clues will be forthcoming.