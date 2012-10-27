Taylor Swift tops this week’s Music Power Rankings

1. Taylor Swift: Selling 1 million copies of your album in one week gets you a lot of things, the least of which is No. 1 on Music Power Rankings.

2. Justin Bieber: Biebs” total YouTube views top 3 billion. If he weren”t Canadian, he would handily win the presidential election.

3. Jason Aldean: The country singer not only lands the No. 1 album in the country, he sells out Boston”s Fenway Park so quickly a second date is added. Kind of crazy given that most non-country fans have no idea who he is. Like he cares.



4. Lady Gaga: Mama Monster gets 19 species of ferns named after her. In response, Lady Gaga decides her fans will now be known as Little Ferns.

5. Adele”s baby: Has he gotten a record deal yet? Can we sign him?

6. Justin Timberlake: He serenaded new wife Jessica Biel with a new song. As long as it wasn”t called “Wedding Bell Blues,” we bet she”s very happy.



7. The Rolling Stones: They play a club gig for 600 fans in Paris. Within two months, 150,000 people will claim they were there.

8. Arcade Fire: The 2011 Grammy winners for album of the year are back in the studio working on the follow-up to “The Suburbs.” What”s next? “The ExUrbs?”



9. James Brown: Brian Grazer and Mick Jagger join forces to produce a feature biopic on Brown. They may have to be the hardest working men in show business to actually get this one to the screen.



10. Bruno Mars: The singer became the latest double threat to both perform and host on “Saturday Night Live,” bringing the show its best rating in months. Imagine if “SNL” had let Lana Del Rey do both…