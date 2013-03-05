Taylor Swift lashes out at Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and ‘sexist’ tabloids

Taylor Swift is lashing out at her supposed critics in a new Vanity Fair interview – among them 2013 Golden Globes hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.
“You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people. Because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, ‘There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women,'” said the singer when asked about jibes directed at her by the comedians during the January ceremony, who at one point jokingly warned her to “stay away from Michael J. Fox’s son.”
Of course, the comedy duo weren’t the only targets of the “We Are Never Ever” songstress’s wrath, as she also had some choice words for a media culture she claims has turned her into a “fictional character” by entertaining a constant flow of rumors and speculation about her love life.
“If you want some big revelation, since 2010 I have dated exactly two people,” claimed Swift, referring to One Direction singer Harry Styles and Conor Kennedy. “The fact that there are slide shows of a dozen guys that I either hugged on a red carpet or met for lunch or wrote a song with. . . it’s just kind of ridiculous. It’s why I have to avoid the tabloid part of our culture, because they turn you into a fictional character.”
And what’s more…
“For a female to write about her feelings, and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that’s taking something that potentially should be celebrated – a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way – that’s taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist,” she continued.
So you know, take that, media.
The above comments will be featured in Vanity Fair’s April issue.
BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift says we can expect a full CD about Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in the near future.The name of the new album is Mizzundastood! The album will feature guest collaborators Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Courtney Love, and Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster. A full list of tracks should be expected in the near future.
Lmfao!!!
She is stupid…boo hoo i date guys and breakup with them so i have something to sing/cry about so i can stay in the spotlight cause im an attention whore. when will she fade
I discovered the existence of Ms. Swift only a few weeks ago. Since then, I have sought opportunities to see her “in action.”
My assessment? Unfortunately homely. Marginally talented, musically. Unappealing music style. Annoying speaking voice. Abrasive personality – not genuine.
With the likes of Ms. Pohler and Ms. Fey, 2 amazingly talented performers, I dare say Ms. Swift has little negative critique to throw about.
I love Taylor Swift. She is abeautifultalented 23 yr old single woman and she can date whomever she wants.
I think she is in love with Ellen
I don’t understand why people are getting worked up about a young woman dating? Really? I thought we were past trying to separate the sex’s…
…doesn’t she sing songs about scamming on some other girl’s boyfriend, and profess how she believes she would be so much better for them? Like, more than one song in this vein?
She can dish the lady hating, but she can’t take a simple joke!