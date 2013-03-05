Taylor Swift lashes out at Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and ‘sexist’ tabloids

Taylor Swift is lashing out at her supposed critics in a new Vanity Fair interview – among them 2013 Golden Globes hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

“You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people. Because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, ‘There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women,'” said the singer when asked about jibes directed at her by the comedians during the January ceremony, who at one point jokingly warned her to “stay away from Michael J. Fox’s son.”

Of course, the comedy duo weren’t the only targets of the “We Are Never Ever” songstress’s wrath, as she also had some choice words for a media culture she claims has turned her into a “fictional character” by entertaining a constant flow of rumors and speculation about her love life.

“If you want some big revelation, since 2010 I have dated exactly two people,” claimed Swift, referring to One Direction singer Harry Styles and Conor Kennedy. “The fact that there are slide shows of a dozen guys that I either hugged on a red carpet or met for lunch or wrote a song with. . . it’s just kind of ridiculous. It’s why I have to avoid the tabloid part of our culture, because they turn you into a fictional character.”

And what’s more…

“For a female to write about her feelings, and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that’s taking something that potentially should be celebrated – a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way – that’s taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist,” she continued.

So you know, take that, media.

The above comments will be featured in Vanity Fair’s April issue.

