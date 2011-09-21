Taylor Swift releasing first-ever live album and DVD for ‘Speak Now’

#Taylor Swift
09.21.11 7 years ago

When Taylor Swift “Speaks,” retailers listen. And she has something to say in a new concert album this fall, the week of Thanksgiving.

The pop/country star is releasing her very first live CD/DVD set, “Speak Now World Tour – Live,” on Nov. 21. The video portion will contain live versions of all 17 songs from Swift”s “Speak Now” album, plus “bonus content,” according to a release from her label Big Machine. The CD will have more than 75 minutes of music (the original album clocks in at 66:52), though no tracklist has been released yet.
“The show features elaborate costumes, dancers, aerialists, changing sets, and innovative choreography and instrumentation showcased on a multi-level stage. Taylor plays five different guitars in the show, including electric, acoustic, and 12-string. She also plays two banjos, the ukulele and the piano, and changes costumes nine times over the course of the evening,” the release continues.
Swift taped a video that includes the CD/DVD announcement right before she took the stage in Nashville last week. Check that out below.
The Broadway-inspired Speak Now World Tour has included 98 stops over three different continents and continues in the U.S. through Nov. 22; her last two stops will be a celebration of this tour leg”s end and the release of “Live” at New York”s famed Madison Square Garden. Check out her remaining dates here.
“Speak Now” was released last October.

