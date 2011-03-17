Taylor Swift returns to the big screen, LeAnn Rimes to the small one

#Zac Efron #Taylor Swift
03.17.11 7 years ago

Taylor Swift is getting more animated than usual. She has joined the cast of Universal”s “The Lorax.”

The 3-D animated feature is based on the popular Dr. Seuss book.  Swift will give voice to Audrey, girlfriend to Ted, who goes to find the Lorax. Zac Efron will play Ted, according to Entertainment Weekly. He better treat Swift right or he”ll be a song on her next album.  “The Lorax is set for a March 2012 release.

Swift previously appeared in Garry Marshall”s “Valentine”s Day.”

Another country star is also taking to the screen. LeAnn Rimes will appear in “Reel Love,”  one of two new television movies made for CMT.  Rimes” character returns to her small town after living in the big city for a family emergency, stays and finds love. Just a reminder: in her last made-for-TV movie,  Lifetime”s 2009 “Northern Lives,” she and her co-star Eddie Cibrian, fell in love and are now engaged. “Reel Love” debuts in September.

Rising country artist and Broadway actress Laura Bell Bundy will appear in “To the Mat,” another CMT original movie. The film, which also stars Ricky Schroder, features the two trying to save Schroder”s family”s wrestling school. It will premiere in August.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zac Efron#Taylor Swift
TAGSCMTlaura bell bundyLeAnn RimesTAYLOR SWIFTTHE LORAXUniversalzac efron

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP