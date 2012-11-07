Taylor Swift rules the Billboard 200 again

The Billboard 200 is seeing “Red” again.

For the second week in a row, Taylor Swift’s new “Red” album tops the Billboard 200 chart, after selling 344,000 copies, down 72% from last week. It sold over 1 million in its debut last week.

Rapper Meek Mill’s debut studio album “Dreams & Nightmares” enters the chart at No. 2, moving 165,000 copies.

Rod Stewart’s new holiday album “Merry Christmas, Baby” premieres at No. 3 with 88,000 copies sold. It’s the legendary singer’s 16th top 10 album.

Jason Aldean’s “Night Train” moves from No. 3 to No. 4 with 71,000, while Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” rounds out the top 5. In its second week of release, “City” sold 63,000 copies (down 74%).