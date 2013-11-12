Taylor Swift to hit the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performance

Taylor Swift is hitting the catwalk.

The multi-platinum singer has been set to perform at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, according to E! Online, joining a list of acts including Fall Out Boy, Neon Jungle and Great Big World. The show will be filmed this Wednesday, with a premiere set for Dec. 10 on CBS.

One Direction was previously rumored to be performing at the event, though Victoria’s Secret later denied the report. Last year’s show featured a bevy of A-list talent including Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Bruno Mars.

Swift took home three trophies including the coveted Pinnacle Award at this year’s CMAs.

