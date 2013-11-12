Taylor Swift to hit the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performance

#Taylor Swift
11.12.13 5 years ago

Taylor Swift is hitting the catwalk.

The multi-platinum singer has been set to perform at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, according to E! Online, joining a list of acts including Fall Out Boy, Neon Jungle and Great Big World. The show will be filmed this Wednesday, with a premiere set for Dec. 10 on CBS.

One Direction was previously rumored to be performing at the event, though Victoria’s Secret later denied the report. Last year’s show featured a bevy of A-list talent including Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Bruno Mars.

Swift took home three trophies including the coveted Pinnacle Award at this year’s CMAs.

Will you be watching the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Dec. 10? Let us know in the comments.

