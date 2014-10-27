Taylor Swift will spend New Year’s Eve rockin’ with Ryan Seacrest

Do not ask Taylor Swift to go out on New Year's Eve, she already has plans. Swift, whose new album “1989” hits stores today, is going to ring in the New Year with Ryan Seacrest and “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.”

The “Shake it Off” singer will be performing live in Times Square on ABC as a part of the network's annual event. All told, we are promised over 38 different performances and five-and-a-half hours of music this year on “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2015,” as the show is called.

Seacrest has been a part of the show for the last nine years and currently serves as not just host but also executive producer. Of Swift's appearance and the plans for the show this year, he said, “Each year 'New Year”s Rockin” Eve' continues its iconic legacy by delivering incredible performances from the year”s hottest artists, and this year is no exception. We already have secured an unprecedented number of music acts, culminating with a Times Square performance by Taylor, the biggest superstar in music today.”

No specific time was announced for Swift's appearance, nor if she will be joining Seacrest during the final countdown itself. However, it does appear as though she will sing more than one tune, with the press release specifically stating “a performance of her hit songs.”

“Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2015” begins at 8pm on ABC, and ends well after midnight. It does not run straight through however, a break for local news occurs during the telecast.