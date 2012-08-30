Watch: Taylor Swift’s cute, quirky video for ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’

Taylor Swift surrounds herself with a true animal collective in the video for “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” which debuted today. Watch it here.

The music clip is a single shot as Swift goes through several costume changes and different sets. She starts in her bedroom and moves through into a foyer when her boyfriend, the one she”s never, ever getting back together with again, knocks on her door

She sends him packing, but he keeps showing back up like a bad penny, even though Swift has clearly moved on with her new friends, her band dressed in furry animal outfits. It”s quirky and fun. Every time Swift disappears, she shows back up a few seconds later in the frame in a different outfit. She changes five times. Those most have been some amazing tear-away velcro outfits. And she is consistent with the animal theme: even her pajamas have animals on them. There are knitted animals tucked away in certain scenes.

The upbeat, clever video takes her though a club, a love tunnel and ultimately, back to her bedroom as she dismisses Mr. Wrong once and for all.

In an interview with MTV, Swift said they “messed up 17 times” while making the clip and had to start over from scratch every time since the video is a single clip.

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” co-written by Swift, Max Martin and Shellback in 30 minutes, is the first single from “Red,” Swift”s fourth studio album, which comes out Oct. 22. It is No. 1 for a second week on the Billboard Hot 100.

Swift will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 6, along with Green Day, Pink, Rihanna, Green Day and a number of other artists.

MTV has a 24-hour exclusive on the clip. We’ll embed it as soon as we can, but until then, please use the above link.