Taylor Swift reunites with the top of the charts with ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’

It”s a sweet reunion for Taylor Swift and the Billboard charts this week as her new single, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” will set a number of records. She could also land at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which the singer introduced via a YouTube fan chat last Monday, likely sold more than 600,000 digital downloads, according to Nielsen SoundScan. Although the final numbers are still being tabulated, according to Billboard, that would make it the best selling week ever for a female artist, topping Ke$ha”s “Tik Tok.” If Swift managed to sell more than 636,000, she will claim the title for all-time top seller, surpassing Flo Rida”s “Right Round.”

Though we won”t know where Swift leaps to on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at No. 72 last week based on only a few hours of sales, until Wednesday, it is possible that she could soar to the top spot. She is guaranteed a top 5 spot, according to Billboard. The Hot 100 combines digital sales and radio airplay.

This week she will come in at No. 13 on Billboard Hot Country Songs, at No. 16 on Adult Contemporary, No. 18 on Mainstream Top 40 and No. 21 on Adult Top 40. The high numbers were aided by Clear Channel playing the song at the top of the hour for the first 24 hours of its release.

“Never” is the first single from Swift’s fourth studio album, “Red,” out Oct. 22.