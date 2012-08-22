Taylor Swift’s ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ tops the Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift lands her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with style this week as  “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” rockets from No. 72 to the top spot.

Swift had previously peaked at No. 2 twice before. “Never” got plenty of airplay, but it was digital downloads that really fueled the blast to the top: “Never” sold 623,000 copies, making it the highest selling sales week ever for a female artist. (The overall No. 1 belongs to Flo Rida”s “Right Round” with 636,000 in 2009).

Speaking of, Flo Rida”s “Whistle” slips to No. 2 after one week at the top, according to Billboard. Swift”s ascent pushes every song in the top 5 down a notch: Ellie Goulding”s “Lights” goes 2-3, Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” 3-4 and Katy Perry”s “Wide Awake,” 4-5.

In the bottom half of the Top 10, fun.”s second top 10, “Some Nights” rises 8-6 and Maroon 5″s “Payphone” falls out of the top 5 for the first time in its 18 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, dropping 5-7. But there”s good news as well for the Adam Levine-led group as “One More Night,” the follow-up to “Payphone” makes it arrival into the Top 10, jumping 15-9.

“Night” is one of two new entries in the Top 10: Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean moves up four notches to No. 8.

David Guetta”s “Titanium” featuring Sia closes out to Top 10 dropping from 7 to 10.

