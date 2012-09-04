TBS renews ‘Sullivan & Son’ for second season

#TBS
09.04.12

“Sullivan & Son” are coming back for another round.

TBS has ordered a 10-episode second season of the freshman sitcom for a 2013 launch, thanks to solid ratings that saw the series averaging more than 2.5 million viewers per episode in its first season. According to the network, that effectively ranks the show in the “Top 25 new summer series on television” (make of that distinction what you will).

“Sullivan & Son” stars Steve Byrne as a big-shot corporate lawyer who leaves the Big Apple for a job working behind the counter of his parents’ Pittsburgh pub. Created by Byrne and Rob Long and executive-produced by Vince Vaughn, the show’s ensemble cast includes Christine Ebersole, Brian Doyle-Murray, Jodi Long, Valerie Azlynn, Vivian Bang, Owen Benjamin and Dan Lauria.

Are you looking forward to more “Sullivan & Son” next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

TOPICS#TBS
TAGSSULLIVAN & SONSullivan and SonSullivan and Son renewedSullivan and Son Season 2TBS

