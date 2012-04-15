TCM Fest: ‘A Night to Remember’ marks the 100th anniversary of the Titanic tragedy

About the time a full crowd of TCM Classic Film Festival-goers began filling one of the smaller theaters at Mann’s Chinese multiplex this evening, the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the RMS Titanic (9:20pm ET, April 14, 1912) came and went. The occasion: a screening of a newly restored version of Roy Ward Baker’s “A Night to Remember,” the 1958 British production dramatizing (though nevertheless capturing in minute detail) the harrowing, historic event.
It’s been a bit of a slow slog for me with the fest this year and I’ve already missed a few of the things I wanted to catch because of various reasons, but I really wanted to be there for this. I had never actually seen the film and it seemed a good way to, I don’t know, take stock of the anniversary. And I have to say, it’s a fantastic film. I was kind of blown away by it and its impressive miniature effects, its swift but touching handling of the human drama, and I was also very intrigued that James Cameron’s “Titanic” follows it so closely.
Both films take very detailed steps toward painting an accurate portrait based on historic record, so naturally there would be overlap, but I was still surprised at how the imagery and the interpretations of this and that beat were so similar. Mostly, though, I was greatly moved by both the spectacle and the humanity of Baker’s film (much as I was and still am Cameron’s).
I also found myself waiting for the ship to break as the stern rose into the night sky, but then it occurred to me that of course that wasn’t going to happen. This was a time when even eyewitness accounts of the ship’s breaking in two were disavowed as misremembered, exaggerated or sensationalized. It wasn’t until Robert Ballard discovered the wreck in 1985, two pieces of the ship lying a third of a mile apart, that people — like tonight’s special guest, Titanic historian Don Lynch — had to eat their words and give up the romanticized idea of the “unsinkable” ship still maintaining its assemblage as it plummeted to the bottom of the Atlantic.
That having been said, the image of the Titanic diving into the water, unbroken, almost stubbornly in tact, is nearly as arresting as Cameron’s more accurate depiction of it breaking apart. (Though if you watched that National Geographic special — “The Final Word” — featuring Cameron’s updated analysis, you know that even the severity of angle depicted in “Titanic” was, it turns out, too dramatic and that it was more of a 19 or 20 degree angle before snapping and then kind of gliding underneath.)
Lynch stuck around for a Q&A afterward, tossing around his decades of knowledge on the subject with spirit and passion. He is the co-author of both “Titanic: An Illustrated History” and “Ghosts of the Abyss” and was part of Cameron’s ace team of technical advisors on the 1997 film (in which he also had a small role). Additionally, he provided commentary for the Criterion release of “A Night to Remember.”
As it turns out, the night wasn’t just an anniversary of solemn note. Saturday was also Turner Classic Movies’ 18th birthday, celebrating nearly two decades of classic film devotion on TV. I should say that I gravitated toward the channel right around the time I was discovering a passion for film and filmmaking, so it’s meant quite a lot to me over that span of time. Congrats to all involved.
The TCM fest concludes tomorrow with a few more delights, Roman Polanski’s “Rosemary’s Baby,” John Ford’s “The Grapes of Wrath” and a Cinerama presentation of “How the West was Won” at the Arclight among them.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I have routinely read that Cameron’s depiction is more amped up blockbuster thrill spectacle than reality – talking about the sinking here.
I have read that the ship did break into two, but below the surface, not as depicted in Cameron’s film, and that vertical thing never happened at all. Its sad because MOST people (and I am not exaggerating) buy the sinking shown in Titanic as reality.
Cameron’s Titanic is still a technical marvel. But yeah, that’s it.
Cameron’s movie was accurate for what they knew at the time. But there are several eyewitness accounts of it breaking up above the surface so I don’t buy the below the surface thing.
Kris is right. The ship did break right before the sinking. And yes, the stern did sink at an angle. It just wasn’t quite the upright version we see in Cameron’s ‘Titanic’. For what was known at the time (mid 90s), Cameron had it mostly correct.
I missed the showing of A Night to Remember on TCM last night, but luckily I recorded it on my DVR. I’ve heard nothing but good things so I’m looking forward to watching it sometime this week.
I did go down earlier today to check out the Titanic exhibit at the National Geographic, though. It was pretty neat, and had a surprising amount of actual stuff from Cameron’s film there on display, such as the lifeboats, statues, miniatures, etc.
I caught “A Night to Remember” on TCM last night and found it quite enjoyable. I was impressed with both the special effects and the quick pacing. While in Cameron’s film, we have to wait nearly 90 minutes for the ship to start to sink, I was almost taken aback when in “A Night to Remember” the ship hit the iceberg 30 minutes in.
While I thought that movie spent a bit too much time loading the “women and children only” onto the lifeboats, I still was impressed with it overall.
It’s kind of amazing how in both Cameron’s film and this 1958 version, the simple image of something like a ashtray sliding off a table can be amazingly powerful.