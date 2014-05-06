Teaser poster for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ reaches for the stars

05.06.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

By anyone's standards, Christopher Nolan's “Interstellar” is shaping up to be one of the year's major event films: with a cast headlined by newly minted Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, and a November release date that places in the thick of awards season, the sci-fi drama looks to have both its prestige and blockbuster bases covered. Nolan's last originally scripted film, “Inception,” got him his first Best Picture Oscar nomination; hopes are similarly high for this still heavily-shrouded tale of space travelers entering a wormhole.

The first considerable trailer for the film will be unveiled with “Godzilla” when the monster movie hits theaters on May 16. For now, a new teaser poster has been released — and, well, it's not exactly overwhelming. Let's just say the film is keeping things low-key for the moment; I'd have hoped for a punchier design, though the tagline is reasonably nifty.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments. 

