Tech Support: Oscar-winning sound pioneer Ray Dolby leaves behind a rich legacy

Those entering the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 at the 86th annual Academy Awards will pass under the marquee named after a man who changed the art and science of movies, a man whose thumbprint is on the very form itself, a man who passed away earlier today at the age of 80.
Ray Dolby’s work in the audio space, through his patented Dolby noise-reduction system among countless other innovations, transformed audible media. He helped invent video tape recording while working at Ampex Corp. in the 1950s. He founded Dolby Laboratories, which has been at the forefront of the progressive audio experience from day one, most recently developing Dolby 7.1 and Dolby Atmos, the next steps in surround sound technology that has been advanced by the company every step of the way.
Dolby won an Oscar, a Grammy and two Emmys for his engineering feats in the space. He is, in so many words, a titan of the industry, someone whose work has affected you each and every time you settled in at the local multiplex.
“Today we lost a friend, mentor and true visionary,” Dolby President Kevin Yeaman said in a statement. “Ray Dolby founded the company based on a commitment to creating value through innovation and an impassioned belief that if you invested in people and gave them the tools for success they would create great things. Ray”s ideals will continue to be a source of inspiration and motivation for us all.”
Dolby had been living with Alzheimer’s disease in recent years and was diagnosed with acute leukemia in July. He leaves behind a wife, two sons, four grandchildren and an industry that will forever be grateful. He will be missed.
I didn’t know Dolby was a person’s last name. I certainly appreciated what he did for stereo surround for theater venues and our own home theater setups.
Best Sound and Best Sound Effects Editing were always my two favorite categories as a kid and a lot of it had to do with this guy and what he did for movie sound and home theater. Truly brilliant man. Rest in peace, sir.
I was fortunate to know and work for Dolby. He was a very humble man who had a unique way of making you think about a solution to whatever the problem was. He fully supported the efforts of the employees and made sure they had whatever they needed to do their jobs.
He didn’t go to the biggest clients with new ideas right away. He went to the smaller companies who were more likely to take a chance with a new technology first.
He watched Ampex squander away the patents to the VTR and vowed to not ever let that happen to anything else he invented. He wasn’t afraid to tell someone no thank you no matter how rich or famous they were and you wouldn’t guess by just looking at him that he was a Millionaire, much less a Billionaire. Meatloaf at the local dive bar was his favorite lunch.
Thanks again Ray for everything you invented and left for us to enjoy. We will all miss you.