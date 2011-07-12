Ted Danson will lead ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ team

One month after Laurence Fishburne’s exit, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” has found an Emmy-winning replacement to lead the team.
CBS confirmed on Tuesday (July 12) night that Ted Danson has signed on as a series regular for the upcoming 12th season of “CSI,” joining the show for its shift from Thursday to Wednesday nights.
Danson will play a new CSI Supervisor who takes on the Las Vegas grave shift after running the crime lab in Portland. CBS says “He comes to the team as they are still grappling with the professional and personal fallout from last season’s take-down of serial killer, Nate Haskell.”
It was announced last month that Fishburne was leaving “CSI” after two-and-a-half seasons to concentrate on his feature career.
As one would expect, the “CSI” creative team is pleased with their new hire.
“You can create a new character on the page, but until the perfect actor comes along and breathes life into it, it’s just words,” states executive producer Carol Mendelsohn. “We’re very excited Ted Danson came along.”
Adds executive producer Don McGill, “From the moment we all started talking about the role, it was clear he couldn’t be more perfect. Intelligence, wit, warmth, depth of character and emotion, he brings it all. And now he’ll have to bring latex gloves, too.”
Danson won a pair of Emmys for his long run on “Cheers” and most recently earned three Emmy nods for a dramatic turn on FX’s “Damages.” Frequently seen playing himself on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Danson has also had a supporting role on the HBO comedy “Bored to Death,” a role he’d be able to continue, according to TVGuide.com.
The new character will debut on the Wednesday, September 21 season premiere of “CSI.”
Sam Malone or John Becker are going to be leading a crime scene investigation team? Yes, please I would like a sexaholic washed up baseball player or a burnout angry city doctor to lead my highly precise scientific team.
Oh Ted Danson you were on such a great career upswing you could have done better.
Well at least he can still do Bored to Death.
The world agrees: bring back Grissom!!!
Its not like Bill Petersen’s non CSI career has exactly exploded.
Petersen is doing theatre (two plays in Chicago at least) which has always been his real love. He’s happy as a clam and not particularly interested in revisiting CSI per the interviews in the local press in Chicago. Not being on TV is hardly an indication of career death. Ditto for David Schwimmer, his theatre group just won a Tony for regional theatre.
This makes wonder … What past precedents are there of an actor working as a series regular on two series simultaneously (spinoffs don’t count)? Off the top of my head, the only one I can think of is Christopher Meloni doing SVU & Oz.
There’s a bunch. First that comes to mind is Heather Locklear on TJ Hooker and Dynasty.
and robert reed did the brady bunch at the same time he was a regular on mannix
Richard Anderson, and Martin E. Brooks were regulars on both The Six-Million Dollar Man & The Bionic Woman in the 1970s. Colm Meaney went between Star Trek the Next Generation & Deep Space Nine briefly in early 1993. Amanda Tapping appeared on Stargate SG-1 & Atlantis while doing her own show, Santuary. It looks like sci-fi & fantasy TV have a lot of precedents.
That’s still not gonna make me watch – why can’t you just bring back Grissom? SMH…..
Ted Danson on CSI?!?! Way to ruin my favorite show. Like Laurence Fishbourne wasn’t bad enough? No one can replace William Peterson… If Grissom won’t come back, then I think they should just continue with the original characters, and have a bunch of famous guest stars until someone good sticks.
I couldn’t agree more. If the show wasn’t already on it’s last leg, it probably is now. Either that or they know Danson won’t make a good fit & Peterson comes back to rescue the series.
Great idea.
At least he can still do Bored to Death. He’s the best part of that show
CSI has jumped the shark, Ted danson is a horrible choice I guess CSI doesn’t promote from within and bring in a new supporting cast member.
With Danson’s addition to the cast, I may just drop this show. He just doesn’t fit.
Interesting choice. I was hoping for Chris meloni but I promise to give it a try. I’ve not seen Ted in those other roles so I won’t react negatively. It will be a change to see him I’m a dramatic role. Don’t give up csi fans.
The problem with Chris Meloni – in character he would act too tough, and try to beat up suspects as per SVU instead of following the evidence in the lab like Gris used to do. Out of character, Meloni just finished a long run on SVU and usually when an actor drops a series, unless he has already received a really good offer from another show he is not going to jump right into series TV work again. Alan Alda turned down tons of shows after MASH, and Richard Dean Anderson turned down Star Trek: Deep Space Nine because he had just finished MacGyver.
wow, lot of doom thinkers here… Petersen is not coming back full time, accept it people and move on like he has – I hope to see him back on stage soon, I think Danson is a much better choice than Fish, he could bring CSI back to the more lighter version it was in the early seasons. All depending on how they write his character… please don’t botch this CSI-writing team, you’ve wasted your credit on the botch-job you did with Langston.
CSI is (in my humble opinion) on a downward spiral. I personally will always wish William Peterson would come back. He is what made everything gel on that show..I Love L Fishbourne and he did a great job on CSI however Peterson is sorely missed but Ted Danson ARE YOU SERIOUS. Fiirst Grissom then you guys kill off Warick now you put Danson on the show….I believe this year will be the last year CSI will air…you guys can’t get much worse for this show. CSI would get the Best Ratings in TV history (I believe) If you would Give the People what they want and whatever it takes GET PETERSON to come back and play one of the best characters in TV history and that’s Gil Grissom. Oh and also one last rant…Why did you ever marry Gil off to Sara what a unbelievable choice….I could have bought Gil married to Cathrine but Sara That’s when I knew the writers had lost their minds…”Just one loyal viewers opinion” signed cam
At least he can still do Bored to Death. Is everyone just copying and pasting this same line or is it a coincidence?
Anyway, my thoughts exactly: At least he can still do Bored to Death. I couldn’t care less about CSI, sadly.
CSI is too pretentious, for my liking. They don’t give the audience enough credit (Seriously, how many times have they explained what Luminol does?!). And they get so righteous with their cases, takingevery single one personally. (Seriously, it’s just a job; not your entire world and the air you breath) Plus, it’s old, stale and the acting is as wooden as the Mary Celeste. If you ever watched it stoned, you’d swear they were all reading cue-cards, it’s so freakin’ bad.
Not sure how Danson will do, but he’s gotta be better than Monotone-Sinese or Suspected-Rapist-Looking-Caruso.
I’m STILL laughing at this choice !
Wow, I’m a huge CSI fan and I think this choice is just perfect! And of course you can go from a sitcom to drama, look at the leads in Criminal Minds and Flashpoint. Of course the show is getting old so it could be teetering on ending or being revived by Ted, we’ll see.
Never heard of “Bored to Death”, I’ll have to look that one up. (No cable.)