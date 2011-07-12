Ted Danson will lead ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ team

One month after Laurence Fishburne’s exit, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” has found an Emmy-winning replacement to lead the team.

CBS confirmed on Tuesday (July 12) night that Ted Danson has signed on as a series regular for the upcoming 12th season of “CSI,” joining the show for its shift from Thursday to Wednesday nights.

Danson will play a new CSI Supervisor who takes on the Las Vegas grave shift after running the crime lab in Portland. CBS says “He comes to the team as they are still grappling with the professional and personal fallout from last season’s take-down of serial killer, Nate Haskell.”

It was announced last month that Fishburne was leaving “CSI” after two-and-a-half seasons to concentrate on his feature career.

As one would expect, the “CSI” creative team is pleased with their new hire.

“You can create a new character on the page, but until the perfect actor comes along and breathes life into it, it’s just words,” states executive producer Carol Mendelsohn. “We’re very excited Ted Danson came along.”

Adds executive producer Don McGill, “From the moment we all started talking about the role, it was clear he couldn’t be more perfect. Intelligence, wit, warmth, depth of character and emotion, he brings it all. And now he’ll have to bring latex gloves, too.”

Danson won a pair of Emmys for his long run on “Cheers” and most recently earned three Emmy nods for a dramatic turn on FX’s “Damages.” Frequently seen playing himself on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Danson has also had a supporting role on the HBO comedy “Bored to Death,” a role he’d be able to continue, according to TVGuide.com

The new character will debut on the Wednesday, September 21 season premiere of “CSI.”