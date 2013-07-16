Tegan and Sara, Metric and Metz lead Polaris Music Prize shortlist

What do Tegan and Sara, Metric, METZ, and Purity Ring have in common, besides all being Canadian?
They are all included on the short list for the 2013 Polaris Music Prize which awards Canada’s best album of the year.
The short list also includes such diverse acts as Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Zaki Ibrahim, Colin Stetson, A Tribe Called Red, Whitehorse and Young Galaxy.
Polaris founder Steve Jordan made the announcement Tuesday at The Drake Hotel in Toronto. The awards gala will be held at The Carlu on September 23 with Kathleen Edwards and Shad hosting.
Last year’s nominees included Edwards, Drake, Grimes, Fucked Up, and others, with Feist winning the top honor.
Here’s the complete 2013 Short List:
Godspeed You! Black Emperor – ‘Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend!
Zaki Ibrahim – Every Opposite
Metric – Synthetica
METZ – METZ
Purity Ring – Shrines
Colin Stetson – New History Warfare Vol. 3: To See More Light
Tegan and Sara – Heartthrob
A Tribe Called Red – Nation II Nation
Whitehorse – The Fate of the World Depends on This Kiss
Young Galaxy – Ultramarine
