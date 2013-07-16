Tegan and Sara, Metric and Metz lead Polaris Music Prize shortlist

What do Tegan and Sara, Metric, METZ, and Purity Ring have in common, besides all being Canadian?

They are all included on the short list for the 2013 Polaris Music Prize which awards Canada’s best album of the year.

The short list also includes such diverse acts as Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Zaki Ibrahim, Colin Stetson, A Tribe Called Red, Whitehorse and Young Galaxy.

Polaris founder Steve Jordan made the announcement Tuesday at The Drake Hotel in Toronto. The awards gala will be held at The Carlu on September 23 with Kathleen Edwards and Shad hosting. Last year’s nominees included Edwards, Drake, Grimes, Fucked Up, and others, with Feist winning the top honor.

