Tell us what you thought of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

The reactions to “The Amazing Spider-Man” have been kind of schizophrenic. I haven’t seen it, mind you. A) Wasn’t invited. B) Probably wouldn’t have been able to drum up the interest if I had been. Surely these decisions, what gets made, what doesn’t, they have to mean more than money. Right? Right? I guess the wheel keeps on turning, but the holiday just doesn’t feel all that exciting to me at the multiplex. Anyway, I’ll save all of that until after I finally DO see it (whenever that might be). For now, though, I imagine many of you have seen it or will, so offer up your thoughts in the comments section below if/when you do.