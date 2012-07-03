Tell us what you thought of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

07.03.12 6 years ago 43 Comments

The reactions to “The Amazing Spider-Man” have been kind of schizophrenic. I haven’t seen it, mind you. A) Wasn’t invited. B) Probably wouldn’t have been able to drum up the interest if I had been. Surely these decisions, what gets made, what doesn’t, they have to mean more than money. Right? Right? I guess the wheel keeps on turning, but the holiday just doesn’t feel all that exciting to me at the multiplex. Anyway, I’ll save all of that until after I finally DO see it (whenever that might be). For now, though, I imagine many of you have seen it or will, so offer up your thoughts in the comments section below if/when you do.

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionThe Amazing Spiderman

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP