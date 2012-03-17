Tell us what you thought of ’21 Jump Street’

Well, who’d’a thunk it? The 1980s TV reboot that absolutely no one asked for has rather taken critics by surprise — crass and rough-edged as it is, the sheer unapologetic silliness of Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s film has charmed everyone from Ebert to A.O. Scott. I am also in the fan club, having particularly appreciated its generational flip on the teen-movie formula — and the delightful performance of Channing Tatum. Our HitFix neighbor Drew McWeeny is even more enamored, going so far as to give it an A+ rating. Early box-office numbers suggest audiences are with the critics for once, but what about you? When/if you’ve seen it, don’t forget to give us your take.
I enjoyed it as Friday Night entertainment. Laughed. The packed crowd – though, they were of the street urchin brand – ate it up. I saw older folks not breaking a smile throughout.
What I liked:
-Tatum and Hill together. Great chemistry.
-The set-up/premise.
-Many individual moments of hilarity. 2 come to mind: the tripping out on drugs, and the Peter Pan show disaster.
-James Franco’s little brother was pretty funny.
-A certain ‘reveal’ near the end.
What I wasn’t wild about:
-I felt like there were 4 different times where it was going to end. And then it kept on going each time and became increasingly less funny; and I started getting antsy in my seat.
-I didn’t ‘awww’ at the relationship btwn. Hill and the blonde.
Overall, I def. enjoyed it and recommend it to a certain crowd (that would not be my parents). I laughed a lot. That said, I can’t remember actual jokes right now. I just remember there being a consistent string of intentionally-funny incidents -until they waned around the 1st of 4 endings.
You shouldn’t have gone ‘awww’ because he was supposed to be a grown adult and she a teenage girl. it was kinda like ewww, pervert!
Besides, this is Hill’s first real foray into screenwriting (let’s all forget Allen Gregory ever existed…) , so give him a break. The fact that he could add some real honest laughs and not cop out like Adam Sandler or Eddie Murphy and appeal to a pretty broad demographic is a big skill unto itself. A few more of these and then he could easily slide into dramatic screenwriting (ala Jim Rash). In order to be a good screenwriter, it’s all about timing and balance b/t drama and comedy, romance and tragedy, creation and ultimately, destruction
Well, yes, 25 yr. old guy with 17 yr. old girl IS ewwwww. But the screenplay clearly intended for the viewer to want him and her to be together in the end. In any case, whether or not it’s ewwww (I think it is) … I didn’t go awwww at it. That’s all I’m saying.
I’m not sure if it intended us to go awww. and frankly, that didn’t even cross my mind when watching the movie. i was more like “awwww they’re like real bros” to hill and tatum
This movie was so much better than I thought it would be. The storyline won’t throw you any real twists or turns, and I felt like I saw the “reveal” at the end coming from a mile away (although I didn’t predict the actor playing it). However, I felt it impossible to not have a good time watching Hill and Tatum play out these somewhat ridiculous scenarios with their great chemistry and senses of humor. Hilarious.
Funniest part: Tatum punching the black kid and then realizing that he’s gay.
“I didn’t punch him because he’s gay! I punched him, and then he turned out to be gay.”
“I was gay when you punched me you dick!”
Jonah Hill’s Rye Rye impression! “No, we ain’t finger-poppin’ each other’s assholes.” I was on the floor.
I second that.
FTW! Hilarious
Funniest movie since In Bruges.
how appropriate to be talking up In Bruges on St Patrick’s Day…great film.
In Bruges was funny?
I always thought of In Bruges as a dark comedy, so yeah I’d say it was funny.
I thought it was trash, but to each their own.
Just got back from seeing it and had a blast.
As someone who has treated Tatum as a punchline, I’m actually really pleased to have been proven wrong. :) Good for him. I haven’t seen the movie yet, but I’ll give it a go come dvd time.
I know this has nothing to do with 21 Jump Street, but I refuse to believe that neither you or Kris have nothing to say about the new Prometheus trailer. Absolutely incredible. Would love to hear your respective takes on it.
I don’t generally watch trailers anymore, least of all for films I’m anticipating as much as this one.
line *spoilers* Awesome…I loved the “Fuck glee” line. I watch glee so it just sounded so awesome. Also loved that they went into law enforcement for explosions and action, but nothing seemed to blow up until finally the chickens. Korean Jesus was a good one. The jokes seemed pretty original, well planned, well executed. Also noticed that the intervals of good jokes shortened as the movie went on, and it seemed like the jokes got better toward the end so by the time the movie ended with a bang, my gut hurt.
Maybe I’ll get around to seeing “21 Jump Street” this week. We finally got “Pina” here this weekend, what a joy it was. Also saw “Jeff, Who Lives at Home”, which was rather bleh. Not much to say about it.
I also agree with Guy. I’m at a point of not watching trailers anymore unless they are ahead of a movie in the theater. Trailers give away so many plot points and can sour you on a movie (or raise your expectations too high) before you’ve even seen it. I know I’m going to see the new movie of an auteur or even remotely notable director regardless, so why should I watch the trailer?
I wasn’t much of a fan. I found it to be far more impressed with itself than it had any right to be. Yes yes, you’re smart to twist the idea around but gosh you didn’t INVENT the freakin’ idea. I didn’t like Hill either, but Tatum was refreshing.
I liked the idea of the once uncool now being cool, but in doing so they then made the entire movie ABOUT THE COOL PEOPLE! Seemed a bit reductive, but maybe that’s because there were people who looked like Jonah Hill at my school and they were bullies just like Tatum was in the opening scene so I didn’t find the premise as OUTLANDISHLY CLEVER as the filmmakers did.