Tell us what you thought of ’50/50′

Today sees an interesting pair of releases, both of the highest quality, both indie productions with integrity, both well worth your money. Let’s start by gauging reaction to “50/50,” Jonathan Levine’s follow-up to “The Wackness” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen, based on the true story of young screenwriter Will Reiser’s struggle with a sudden cancer diagnosis. I’ve been singing the film’s praises for about a month now. Yesterday you heard from Gordon-Levitt about the attempt to draw out the honesty of the piece. But now it’s your turn to tell us what you thought. So if you happen to make it out to the theater this weekend to see it, rifle off your thoughts in the comments section here.