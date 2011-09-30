Tell us what you thought of ’50/50′

Today sees an interesting pair of releases, both of the highest quality, both indie productions with integrity, both well worth your money. Let’s start by gauging reaction to “50/50,” Jonathan Levine’s follow-up to “The Wackness” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen, based on the true story of young screenwriter Will Reiser’s struggle with a sudden cancer diagnosis. I’ve been singing the film’s praises for about a month now. Yesterday you heard from Gordon-Levitt about the attempt to draw out the honesty of the piece. But now it’s your turn to tell us what you thought. So if you happen to make it out to the theater this weekend to see it, rifle off your thoughts in the comments section here.
What?
No post for Dream House? Ha. Poor Jim Sheridan.
I wouldn’t overpraise it, but the honest, comedy-drama blending elements are realized with an uncommon maturity, and Gordon-Levitt puts forth some of his best work. My full review: [bit.ly]
I really enjoyed it. I wouldn’t put it up to awards play kind of quality as a film, but the performances were really strong. I think a notice for Gordon-Levitt for Actor would be appropriate, as well as for Kendrick or Houston who really are great in their roles. A very solid film worth watching.
The movie succeeds wonderfully on its own terms. The four leads–Gordon-Levitt, Rogen, Kendrick, and Howard–are all terrific and super-watchable. Oddly, Huston and the whole supporting cast are unremarkable. (Couldn’t they find any funny day players in Seattle?) There is one structural problem with the script: Gordon-Levitt should have already destroyed Howard’s ugly painting before she shows up to collect her belongings. She could have asked where he moved the painting to, and we could have seen a brief flashback showing the painting being destroyed. That way, once they are on the porch, Gordon-Levitt could show a little bit of–I don’t want to say forgiveness, but at least he could have demonstrated that his bitterness had already been expressed and had passed. As it stands, that is never resolved. He goes into his operation (and possible demise) carrying around the bitterness. That may be “real,” but this isn’t reality. The story arc needs resolution in a manner appropriate to the movie. As it is, he comes off as a dick in that scene and our sympathies shift to Howard. That’s fine as long as there is a later scene resolving the issue, but there isn’t. And it makes no sense that his anger at her peaks after that scene on the porch. She doesn’t say anything to suggest her contrition is insincere. His anger should have peaked earlier and started ebbing by then.
I couldn’t agree more. It’s probably one of my very few issues that I have with the film. Rachel was a cheater. But I do feel like she cared for him on some level. And dealing with a boyfriend who has cancer can’t be a walk in the park. Not to mentioned that her feelings for him were obviously waning and then the cancer stepped in making her feel stuck. I’m not on her side (obviously). She’s an awful girlfriend and I’m glad he ditched her. But the porch scene definitely made him look like a dick in my eyes; as you mentioned, she does not seem insincere. And the painting demise could have been handled differently. So yeah, I agree. but overall, really enjoyed this movie.
I loved Anna Kendrick. Love love love. I actually didn’t think BDH was at her best, but eh. JGL of course is amazing. And Rogen brings the laughs. It’s a great film that at first I thought relied too much on crude jokes and profanity, but turned into a really touching and funny film. Though it does wrap up all too nicely, but still, good job to all.
Not to sound like a huckster, but 50/50 was 50% laughs to 50% tears and came by all them winningly and honestly. The resolution of the Kendrick storyline was the one Hollywood-y touch, but still nicely handled.
I loved this movie. Like all great movies, it draws every emotion out of you. Great performances from all.
I hated it.
Enjoyed this. JGL was great; though, I think he was better in (500). Anna Kendrick, love her. Seth Rogen brought the funny. Loved Philip Baker Hall. LOVED Anjelica Huston. I actually thought she was fantastic, here.
I have a few issues. One of which I talked about in Frank Lee’s post (regarding Adam’s dickishness towards Rachel on the porch). I think some of the humor (just some) was over-the-top (basically all the getting laid stuff). And I also thought Adam was being extremely shitty towards his mom. But I get that it’s all step(s) in the process of having cancer. And I’m glad that all resolved in a wonderful way.
I laughed a lot. I almost lost it in the scene when Adam is freaking out at the realization of the anesthesia moment (as mentioned by Kris in the podcast 2 weeks ago). And I thought that the last Act of the film was the strongest of any I’ve seen all year. I can’t tell you how many movies I see that are great until the last 15-20 minutes. THIS film was opposite. I liked it more and more and more as it went.
One more thing: to use a Kris term … this went over like GANGBUSTERS in my theater. Huge laughs, sniffling everywhere, loud clapping at the end.
I’ll clarify. It was 5 podcasts ago (not 2) that I agree with what Kris about the anesthesia moment.
Also, I wonder how James McAvoy would have done in the role if he stayed attached to the film. I think he would have been equally effective as JGL. But perhaps not? I kept trying to insert James into various moments and think about how he’d play Adam.
As it is, JGL nailed it, in my opinion.
I laughed a lot and there were touching moments. Gordon-Levitt owned the movie. I truly appreciate this cancer movie, but I have a feeling that this will not go very far in the Oscar race. Great if it does, but this is not Stepmom (kidding).