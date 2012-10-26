Tell us what you thought of ‘Cloud Atlas’

The Wachowskis are back this weekend with “Cloud Atlas.” The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to mixed reviews, though HitFix’s Drew McWeeny is certainly one of the devoted. My take is that, as I’ve noted a few times, the underlying thematic tissue didn’t hold so well for me but the individual stories were involving and, above all else, the craft on display is immaculate. So in many ways, I think it’s a fascinating miss, but a movie I’d no doubt see again — if I can carve out the time (it’s LONG). In any case, you’ll get a look for yourself this weekend, so when you do, head on back here with your thoughts. And feel free to rate the film via the tool above.
Can I say what I thought of “The Sessions?”
I’ll be seeing this one Sunday.
By the way, their is no “tool” above.
*there*.
It’s there now. Apologies. I forgot to put it there and I’ve been out all day.
I haven’t seen Cloud Atlas yet, and I’m really excited for it, more filmmakers should be taking chances like the Wachowskis and Twyker are.
But some of these Cloud Atlas supporters are ludicrous. I mean seriously, shit like “if you don’t like this film, then you hate cinema and life and everything good about the world.” I mean I understand that people should be encouraged to see this film and support this type of work, but I mean, fucking relax.
just a correction John, it’s actually Tykwer, not Twyker. And it’s pronounced Tikver. I has been making that same mistake all this time until I heard it pronounced out loud this week.
I didn’t see it yet, but I can say that regardless of the film’s success it is indeed a bold move for Hollywood. I was hoping it to be lauded so that more producers and directors would adventure theirselves into something like this and not stick to remaking some 1980’s classic.
I liked it as a whole, though for all that it gets praised for ambition it’s appreciably much less so than the book. Obviously, many of the changes are just because we need to keep the running time to about 3 hours as it is, but others aren’t time-necessitated, they’re about more obvious/”relatable” payoffs for the presumed-to-be-simplistic audience (unfortunately, not a totally unreasonable assumption). To an extent, I guess they’re trying to impose greater thematic unity on a book that was usually pretty opaque about the connections — this is most notable in Cavendish’s segment, where he gets a love interest for no reason other than to tie the conclusion more in with the other segments, and in Sonmi’s, where they make such an enormous change to the end.
In terms of the cast, Jim Broadbent definitely gets best-in-show from me. He blends seamlessly wherever he’s used.
I don’t know why, but the film is getting on my nerves. I intend to see it. And I totally own that my reaction is irrational. Some of the reactions are just bugging me.
This movie actually compels me to write a review, not on the film per se, but on the viewing experience of it, as I find that it has a curious effect on how films are watched and absorbed.
Having recently read David Mitchell’s novel of CLOUD ATLAS, I had a raised anticipation for the movie. I was already aware of the many “outside-the-box” approaches the filmmakers were taking to the material. For instance, the actors are playing multiple roles throughout the movie, usually under heavy makeup (some of which is masterful and some of which is downright goofy), and it actually ends up being an inspired idea. This sprawling, 3-hour, genre-bending picture corrals six wholly different, and yet vaguely similar, stories, and having the same actors appear from story to story gives the audience an anchor of sorts to maintain their bearings.
These stories are not told as anthologies; rather they are woven together to create a unifying, overarching theme. This is not as profound as it sounds, and the film is far from perfect. In fact, some people might find the schizophrenic structure to be quite infuriating. In the first hour, viewers are dropped into the deep end of these six different stories, meaning that very little background is established and it is up to the audience to play catch-up. Though never dull, it’s a very confusing first hour, and will be the toughest part of the film for most viewers. Unlike the novel, the movie is less interested in laying the foundation for these stories than in showing how they all interrelate with one other, which they gradually begin to do. In the second hour, these connections become outwardly apparent. As the viewer starts to piece together the mystery of these different threads, the stories themselves start to become more engrossing, and the momentum in that second hour reaches a fever pitch.
And then something strange happens. In the third hour, the cumulative effect of these stories catapults the viewers into a different stratum of comprehension, and it becomes clear that we are watching not six, but one singular story, spread across a multitude of narratives. We become less immersed in the individual stories themselves, and more immersed in the overall concept. It is the editing that propels this sensation. The juxtaposition of these stories becomes less concrete as scenes blur into one another and the big picture takes over. Whereas in the second hour, we had been preoccupied with the various journeys of each character, the third hour affords us a more omniscient perspective, as though we are watching six trails of ants mingle and interweave from a high vantage point. The six trails themselves are fairly unremarkable, but the pattern they create together is exhilarating.
It’s a peculiar way to watch a movie, and I think if most people can get through that overwhelming first hour, they will be glad they did. Ultimately, CLOUD ATLAS will not be for everyone. Some will love it for its novelty and for the way it refuses to adhere to the boundaries of typical, narrative filmmaking, and others will loathe it for perhaps the same reasons. But if you are a lover of any art form, I suspect that you will find at least something to appreciate.
Haha, this ended up being MUCH longer than I intended, so I’m sorry if it came across as rambling and confusing.
Long comment perhaps but well put.
I read the book and it definitely did it justice. It was a great adaptation. I think it stretched a bit on some of the themes, but overall it was very moving and enjoyable ride that did not feel like a 3 hour long movie. I can definitely see though why it has divided so many people
I
Personally, I’m not one for hyperbole. It diminishes the quality and nature of the piece.
That being said…
The Wizard of Oz.
Star Wars.
The Matrix.
The Lord of the Rings.
Cloud Atlas.
Game changers.
… Where’s “Avatar?!”
I think you are one for hyperbole, Beau
Aww, shucks Casey! You got me! I love hyperbole!
You might as well have not responded…
just saw it and it is quite like anything ive seen, not sure if it ever reaches the same level of story telling and craft but ill need to sit on this one for some time to come
My anticipation for this was ratcheted absurdly high, but i wasn’t disappointed. had no trouble getting into it, perhaps because I knew what i was getting into. By the final third, the six-fold suspense was exhilarating and I was in tears by the end. Looking forward to seeing it again. It’s enjoyable on many levels, all of which more or less successful.
I’ll be seeing it Monday. Hopefully this thread isn’t too far gone. (Still maintain a “recent comment” notification on the side is what made In Contention so readable.)
THAT’s what made it so readable? Not our wonderful content? Pity.
Oh Kris, you know what I mean. You can read an article just once, but with that option a thread can never truly die.
Oscarwise, I see definite nominations for Original Score and Hair/Makeup, and possibly for Visual Effects, although not a lock. If there’s any justice, it’ll get a nod for Editing, but it’s a long shot in a crowded category. Regarding the actors, the strongest performances come from Jim Broadbent, Ben Whishaw and James D’Arcy, but only Broadbent’s role is large enough to register for the Academy. Adapted Screenplay is highly unlikely, although not unwarranted in my opinion.
Ben Whishaw definitely has a decent enough amount of screen time and some of the most memorable quotes of the movie.
Tom Hanks might get some attention, because he is quite good as Zachry and has such mischievous fun with all the other roles he’s playing way against type (his Kelsey Grammer alone imitation is priceless, and that’s just one line). Admittedly it’s a long shot, because best actor is already such a crowded field, but love for Hanks amongst the Academy might allow for a nod, especially if they enjoy his performance half as much as he himself obviously is.
I also agree with your other nod suggestions (love the score, been listening to it non-stop) and would second the notion that adapted screenplay is highly warranted. A book everyone “agreed” is unadapatable, incredibly well and nimbly adapted. Even many critics who slam the movie as a whole have expressed admiration or at least respect that that achievement is not inconsiderable.
Seeing it tonight.
I wonder.
Does it’s not-greta box office (versus it’s budget) combined with it’s mixed reviews all but kill it’s chances for most presitge noms?
Or, is there any word from the inside (I know Kris & Anne talk to Academy members/types) that it’s going over well with them anyway?
Oddly, it’s not playing to theaters where they’d normally be.
It’s released in “only” a little over 2000 screens, which is wide but not as ubiquitous as most other wide releases, which average 3000 screens.
My two cents: I did not like it at all. It makes a point but it’s one no one really cares about. Basically after I walked out of the theatre I said, “this must be what dementia feels like.” However – If you’re into LSD or Picasso you might enjoy it.
like.
This was visually stunning. From a narrative perspective, however, it was uneven. At times, I was gripped. At others, very pensive. At still more, mind-numbingly bored.
Enjoyed it even more on second viewing. Could make more thematic, narrative, stylistic connections between the various story lines, which heightened the experience greatly.
I really enjoyed it. Had read reviews talking it down as pretentious or unintelligible, but found it to be neither. And I was certainly never bored… it was very entertaining and suspenseful.
Seeing it today. I hope it makes enough money overseas to justify The Wachowskis’ helming Justice League.
I admire it more than loved it. I think my major issue is that I wasn’t moved by it. I think the individual stories all were interesting enough. The craftsmanship on display is definitely impressive. But yeah, my lack of being moved hurt my overall feel.
-I did not enjoy the After the Fall segment ; and it unfortunately opens & closes the film. I simply did not understand a lot of what was being said because of the cadence/type of speech.
– My favorite segment was the Neo Seoul. I just felt tied to those 2 characters more than anyone else.
– The make-up was either INCREDIBLE or goofball (Sarandon’s nose in that one sequence!!)
– I also don’t like how they used the various actors in each different storyline. I mean, what was the point other than to show “hey, here’s Ben Whishaw as a record store clerk, and then here he is as the composer!” “Hey, there’s Halle Berry as the alien, and there she is as an asian doctor!” etc. ……
Because the overarching theme wasn’t really about any of that (the same actors in different connecting roles). It seemed to be about love and/or that the through-line in each story was that one person in each storyline that had the scar. So I don’t know why the decision was made to repeat the actors in each story. It detracted for me, instead of adding a cool dimension.
Still, I commend the ambition & look of the film.
B-
I feel like this will improve (for me) upon additional viewings. But I still don’t think I’ll be moved emotionally; unless I happen to catch it in a very vulnerable state of mind/heart.
On second viewing the multiple casting took on greater weight. To address your example, it was meaningful to me that Ben Wishaw played the record clerk that loves this “obscure” music his earlier character recorded, and then later we hear this same melody sung by the Fabricants and played by Broadbent on an asian violin in New Seoul/Old Seoul. Connections like that resonated on so many levels for me. Tom Hanks falls in love at first site with Halle Berry in 1973, and almost says maybe he does believe in reincarnation. But the relationship won’t be really formed until way in the future. Sturgess and Bae play a couple in love throughout many ages, both couples ultimately fighting the forces of racism and rigid social structures. Hugo Weaving embodies the forces of oppression and racism in all tales, but comes full circle when the Devil George Tom Hanks hallucinates in the future is revealed to be an awful lot like the Slave Trader of the 1840’s, even wearing a 1840’s style costume and sporting a southern accent.
And on and on…
I meant ‘earlier character composed”, not recorded. It is implied that Sixwich must have salvaged the score and had it recorded. In fact that character seems to be morning the loss of his rue love deep into the future, even subconsciously as the archivist (going by the questions about love he asks Soonyi).
Yeah, I mean, I agree that I’ll find more depth/meaning as to WHY the same actors were prepeated again and again (when they weren’t necessarily integral from story to story). Thank you for your response :) I just hope that I get more out of it, emotionally, next time.
I got into it the first time, but the emotional experience greatly deepened for me the second time.
If nothing else, it is INSANELY entertaining. It might be overly goofy at times (the 2012 segment goes totally bonkers), but it’s never ever boring.
And kudos to the editors/production designers/costume designers/makeup artists/etc. What an utterly enormous endeavor and what a spectacular job pulling it all off. It looks and moves in a captivating way.
I loved this movie in spite of its imperfections. There were parts that seemed choppy and the stories didn’t all clearly connect the dots in a way I’m accustomed to most Hollywood movies doing. Also, sometimes the dialogue was annoyingly inaudible, almost mumbling, not just from Tom Hank’s pidgin speak in the far future but mostly from the narration segments; I was half tempted to tell them I was hearing impaired and have them turn the subtitles on (not really though). All flaws aside, what really made the film work, for me at least, was the acting. Absolutely top notch, with Doona Bae being my favorite next to Broadbent. In the end, I was surprised at how moved I was by it all after trying to piece the puzzle together for the previous 2 1/2 hours, the message was fairly simple, and I think the film achieves what it set out to do for the most part. It will probably tank at the box office and achieve a cult status most surely, being praised far more highly into the future. I for one though intend to tell everyone I know to see it now.
I’m a fan of the book, and honestly once I recognized the film as a fairly liberal interpretation of the source material, I found that I enjoyed it very much. In some ways, I found it more satisfying than the book.
In the book, the comet birthmark is hinted as being the same soul being reincarnated over and over, but the film takes a more metaphorical take…seemingly it appears on a person when they’ve reached the lifetime that they’ve broken free of their slave/master relationship (varying from fear to literal masters).
The throughlines created by the thought that each actor is playing the same soul in each character they play pushes forth some really neat character development angles that I came to appreciate, particularly in Tom Hanks’ case.
The makeup was a bit spotty, mainly in the Asian to Caucasian and reverse makeup jobs, but it didn’t turn me off really. Good performances throughout, esp. Broadbent and Doona Bae.
I’m sad that this is going to bomb, but perhaps it will be another Blade Runner/Big Lebowski type film that will find its audience in a few years. It certainly deserves it!
The first hour was boring. And then it became confusing. I was disappointed.
I thought “Cloud Atlas” was a very thought provoking movie. And although it was very long, the technique of jumping from one time period to another made the movie fly by.
I thought it answered a deep question, in that it gave the universe a purpose. But if reincarnation is in store for us, then what happens to the eight billion souls if a catastrophic event wipes out almost the entire population? Is there a limbo state?
A bit late to the game here but I just saw it this afternoon in a pretty empty theater. There’s a lot to admire in terms of the ambition and craft on display, but overall I feel similar to you, Kris, in the sense that it’s a fascinating miss. I’d give it a C+/B-
MASTERPIECE :-)
Hanky, you owe me three hours!