Tell us what you thought of ‘Cloud Atlas’

The Wachowskis are back this weekend with “Cloud Atlas.” The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to mixed reviews, though HitFix’s Drew McWeeny is certainly one of the devoted. My take is that, as I’ve noted a few times, the underlying thematic tissue didn’t hold so well for me but the individual stories were involving and, above all else, the craft on display is immaculate. So in many ways, I think it’s a fascinating miss, but a movie I’d no doubt see again — if I can carve out the time (it’s LONG). In any case, you’ll get a look for yourself this weekend, so when you do, head on back here with your thoughts. And feel free to rate the film via the tool above.