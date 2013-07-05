Tell us what you thought of ‘Despicable Me 2’

With over $34 million already in the bank, “Despicable Me 2” has convincingly Minion-ized the box office, neatly paving the way for the capsule-shaped critters’ forthcoming spinoff vehicle — itself none-too-subtly promoted in the new film’s closing credits. But is it any good? Drew McWeeny thinks it does its job well enough, though it’s lacking in the story department. I more or less agree: it’s bright, disposably fun family fare, though where the similarly fluffy first film had a reasonably smart idea at its core, the sequel loses focus by stripping Steve Carell’s protagonist of his conflicted supervillain identity. What do you think? Is this a franchise you’re keen to see continue? And in a lean year so far for animation, can this sequel get more Academy love than its unnominated predecessor? Vote in the poll below, and have your say in the comments.
OT: Will there be a Lone Ranger thread? I’m dying to defend it. Whatever one may think of it, it’s certainly a more unique film than this.
I agree, critics be damned, it’s a very fun and entertaining film. Flawed, yes…but also very entertaining. I didn’t even mind the length. With a bunch of the crap that comes out every year, I find the critical disdain for TLR to be a tad ridiculous.
Agree with you both. To me, its John Carter all over again. A flawed film but not a “bad” film that got torn apart by critics due to its horrific pre-buzz.
These movies should clearly be rated G, but MPAA seems to have reverted to the 3 rating system from before PG13 was introduced. Makes one wonder why they even bother to have a G rating if they refuse to use it for movies that are designed for the very youngest children.
Not on topic, but saw Much Ado About Nothing and really enjoyed it. Hard to muck it up when you have that material, but I was impressed.
Seeing Man of Steel in a few hours.
Pretty bad, even if 5 year olds will love it, but that’s the thing: it feels so very designed for them, with the whole movie taking place at a MALL, of all places, and the Minions stealing over a quarter of the movie’s length. Also, the story’s so thin it’s not even there, but hey! They pad it out with slapstick.
Lots, and lots of slapstick. This could’ve been a 40 minute short and nothing would’ve changed.