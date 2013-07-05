Tell us what you thought of ‘Despicable Me 2’

With over $34 million already in the bank, “Despicable Me 2” has convincingly Minion-ized the box office, neatly paving the way for the capsule-shaped critters’ forthcoming spinoff vehicle — itself none-too-subtly promoted in the new film’s closing credits. But is it any good? Drew McWeeny thinks it does its job well enough, though it’s lacking in the story department. I more or less agree: it’s bright, disposably fun family fare, though where the similarly fluffy first film had a reasonably smart idea at its core, the sequel loses focus by stripping Steve Carell’s protagonist of his conflicted supervillain identity. What do you think? Is this a franchise you’re keen to see continue? And in a lean year so far for animation, can this sequel get more Academy love than its unnominated predecessor? Vote in the poll below, and have your say in the comments.