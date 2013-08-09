Tell us what you thought of ‘Elysium’

I kept almost not liking “Elysium,” but ended up being totally won over by it. Whatever that means. The thought I had coming out of the screening was that there are few filmmakers I want to keep making movies more than Neill Blomkamp. In my opinion, reviews harping on the heavy-handed message of the film miss the forest for the trees. Sometimes a point ought to be made heavy-handedly, and after all, sci-fi isn’t necessarily the refuge of the subtle. Anyway, I’m a fan. I’ll be interested to hear whether or not you are, too, so if you see the film this weekend, cut loose with your thoughts in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll below. And if there’s something else you’ve seen recently and want to discuss, consider this an open thread to do just that.