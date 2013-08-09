Tell us what you thought of ‘Elysium’

I kept almost not liking “Elysium,” but ended up being totally won over by it. Whatever that means. The thought I had coming out of the screening was that there are few filmmakers I want to keep making movies more than Neill Blomkamp. In my opinion, reviews harping on the heavy-handed message of the film miss the forest for the trees. Sometimes a point ought to be made heavy-handedly, and after all, sci-fi isn’t necessarily the refuge of the subtle. Anyway, I’m a fan. I’ll be interested to hear whether or not you are, too, so if you see the film this weekend, cut loose with your thoughts in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll below. And if there’s something else you’ve seen recently and want to discuss, consider this an open thread to do just that.
Good review, but you’re obviously a terrible, terrible, uncaring, mean person who doesn’t appreciate that the plight of the 99% must be addressed in as heavy-handed a manner as possible because all the people who don’t already believe in unchecked socialism are clearly too stupid to catch a subtle illustration of the issues. Bad, mean person! BAD!!!
/sarcasm (everything after the first two words)
Kris-
Would you have been as cool about the movie being heavy handed with the message if you didn’t agree with the message?
Nope. of course, only an idiot would believe in the opposite message in this case, which would essentially be “not everyone has the right to health care.”
I definitely agree with the message, as you state it (haven’t got to the theater yet), Kris, but while the opinion that some people (or to be more precise, people in general) don’t have the right to health care is wrong, in my estimation, I think it is quite important to note that lots of very intelligent people buy that bullcrap. And that’s why we can’t solve the problem, outright.
Apologize for getting too far into politics but it seemed a worthwhile comment.
They’re intelligent in so much as they know how to make a buck off of the suffering of others, you’re right.
Typical liberal “thinking: “Everyone deserves FREE everything! It’s their RIGHT! It’s only FAIR!!!”
OK, who’s going to pay for all this “free” stuff?
“SHUT UP, YOU RACIST!!! WHY DO YOU HATE THE POOR?!? WHAT HAVE THE RICH EVER DONE FOR YOU?!?” or “THE RICH AND CORPORATIONS MUST PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE!!!!!”
Exit question: Matt Damon (est. net worth: $65 million) stumps for ever more money to be poured into the failed government school system which spends more money with lesser results than any other First World country, but he sends his kids to private schools. Why should I trek out to the megaplex and hand him $10 to be scolded about inequality and how mean people are who ask “How is all this free stuff to be paid for?” when he himself lives on Elysium-on-Earth? Why must I fund his liberal guilt and hypocrisy?
Because liberal guilt is better than right-wing cruelty and ignorance.
More like typical bullshit comeback.
And IFASD FTW.
Also, no one said anything about racism. I think your self-awareness is showing.
For defref, poor is the new black!
I think bold mega-generalizations like liberal guilt and ring wing cruelty are exactly the problem with politics right now. Both sides need to take a giant leap back and realize they have their heads up their asses.
Both. Sides.
Agreed. And even though I started it, let’s let the political discussion end there.
I think the political discussion should have ended with Al. He is right, both liberals and conservatives want to hustle you with their arguments…
Well, it HAD ended with Al.
Can’t wait to see it. I mean as long as it’s not as heavy handed as In Time. I still can’t believe Andrew Niccol wrote that. Time puns….gotta love em.
Is it as heavy-handed as Killing Them Softly? Because I enjoyed that movie in spite of it being heavy-handed. And if this isn’t as bad as that I’m sure I’ll really enjoy it.
The world of Elysium looks more like Russia after the October Revolution than it does the America of today.
Also, no matter what it looks like, I can’t be frightened by the notion of living on Earth. Thats where I live.
It was just Ok. I really hate the shaky camera bullshit. Might as well let toddlers start filming these movies.
Completely agree. Ugh.
Completely agree.
I thought Matt Damon carried the whole thing off pretty amazingly, since there were some issues with the script as a whole. Blomkamp perhaps demonstated his inexperience by failing to keep the other actors consistently on the same page. But the thing takes off in blazes and does still manage to be emotionally affecting. It’s silly to call the this political. Was Robin Hood political? But the wingers always find some reason to hate on Damon when a movie of his comes out. They can’t get past Sarah Palin.
I think it reflex issues on border politics.i sat with an illegal alian she loved it
I thought the visuals were stunning and it was a gripping, involving ride. A few of the moments with the kids were overwrought, but the good stuff outweighed it for me. I saw it in IMAX and I’ll check it out again next week.
This was a nice summer movie. Jodie Foster was just really horrible and unconvincing. Matt Damon was great and carried the movie. 3.5starspresent
I’ve read a million think-pieces this summer about how vapid and mindless summer-movies are. This would seem to be the kind of thoughtful summer movie the critics are asking for, yet its still getting kind of a “meh.” There’s just no pleasing some people.
Ding ding ding!
For those of you who are studying for the GRE: “Elysium” is defined as “decently executed propaganda.”
I didn’t hate it, but I didn’t love it. A truly “meh” affair. There was a multitude of messages that we’re bludgeoned with, and that alone was slightly irritating, but it isn’t what ultimately soured me on the film. It was the screenplay. The half-baked characters and that rushed third act. The over-reliance on coincidence to advance the story and underdeveloped potential of the concepts introduced (we’d like to see more of this Elysium…and know more about it…especially this magical curing machine).
Foster, I feel, went in and out of decent acting. In some scenes she’s pretty great, in others (especially the ones with cheesy dialogue) she flounders.
I was never bored. I credit the film for that. But I’m certainly not going to pretend like it was slam-dunk, or that its eventual messaging wasn’t flawed.
I thought the last act was the best of the prior 2.
I have no interest in seeing the movie. I took one look at Jodi Foster’s character in the trailer and took off running in the opposite direction. She reminded me of that Dick Cheney look-alike in “The Day After Tomorrow” who single-handedly caused utter climate chaos (that very week) by not recognizing the wisdom of his leftwing betters. This is the sort of subtle stuff I’ve come to expect from Hollywood writers who have never taken a course in climate science, health-care adminstration, or macroeconomics. On a somewhat related movie (thematically): “Blue Jasmine” finally opened in Minneapolis. I thought it was very good indeed. In fact, I think it is one of those terrific movies that drags supporting actors like Sally Hawkins (is that her name?) along into the Oscar nomination circle.
Wait, Sally Hawkins wasn’t nominated for “Happy-Go-Lucky”?
There is no justice with the Academy.
Bored Matt Damon gets attacked by flying Roombas
Matt Damon is too good of an actor for this material. It was Jodie Foster’s worst performance, maybe ever. I kept longing for Arnold Schwarzenegger circa 1983 to play the lead role. At least it would have been congruous with the script. Disappointed because I loved District 9.
I would agree with this
Of the reviews mentioned, this is the one I agree with the most. I also loved District 9. This was no District 9. Not even close.
Ended up being more of an action movie than I was expecting, but one of the better action movies of recent. The Jodie Foster-coup plotline was very under developed though, and whatever accent that was supposed to be was a bit distracting (along with some bad ADR at times).
B+
I thought it was embarrassing for everyone involved. Wanted to come to the site and see if my worst fears are confirmed and that it’s an expected contender for Sound awards. Between Jodie Foster’s horrific ADR and Sharlto Copley’s completely unintelligible dialogue, it shouldn’t be allowed within 5 miles of the Kodak for sound work.