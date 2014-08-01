Tell us what you thought of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

This weekend, Marvel finally goes cosmic as “Guardians of the Galaxy” soars into theaters across the nation. Chris Pratt is now an action star and the geeks are rejoicing. Though I guess it's now just the geeks: with a healthy Rotten Tomatoes score, “Guardians” is one of Marvel Studios' best-reviewed films to date. Will it break August box office records? It very well might.
Call me a tad stumped as to the overall pass, though. I wasn't nearly as impressed with the film. Then again, the audience for this stuff is generally an easy lay. I walked away thinking “Guardians” had a weak villain, a thin narrative and too many audience winks for comfort. It's probably too long, too, but hey, I'm in the minority. I did think Bradley Cooper was best in show as Rocket Raccoon and I liked Michael Rooker quite a bit. It's a nice bridge between the the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far and the weirder concepts of that universe that are still available to be mined. So here's looking ahead to the implications of this one on the broader scheme.
Enough about my take, though. What's yours? If you make it to theaters to see it this weekend, sound off with your comments below and feel free to vote in our poll. And I should think the post-credits tag is fair game to discuss (not that it's such a big deal).
I thoroughly enjoyed it, but I think your criticisms are valid. Cast was good enough to make me want to see more of the Guardians. And I appreciate the fact that Marvel gave James Gunn a chance to make a really weird movie. It was a risk. This movie is the superhero movie equivalent of an original idea. Vin Diesel was best in show to me. It felt like I was watching the Iron Giant again.
and fucking Howard the Duck. they wouldn’t really do a Howard the Duck movie, would they?
They already made a Howard the Duck movie
yes. i know. that was a long time ago. I’m hoping we don’t see him again.
I agree with you about Vin Diesel. I honestly thought him, Cooper and Dave Bautista were the best things about the movie (along with Rooker). The movie was enjoyable, but I thought the script was thin. Chris Pratt was likable but I felt like he was playing an extension of Andy Dwyer in this. The soundtrack was terrific and the movie definitely showed that James Gunn can do a big budget blockbuster quite well.
Kris, what did you think of the photography? This seems to be better shot than some of the previous flicks. Even if I’ve enjoyed most of them, their somewhat aesthetically dull. This seems to be quite different.
Totally agree that it looked better than most of the other Marvel movies.
I thought it did a great job of showcasing the design elements, which to me were quite outstanding and often undercut by some poor visual effects work.
Loved it have been looking forward to this film for a long time did not dissapoint. Refreshing new slant on superhero films
Took a glance at Wikipedia. There are six Oscar nominated actors in this movie?
So sick of the Marvel movies at this point. Thankfully, I thought this one completely stood on its own as a fantastic space opera. if this came out when I was 12 years old, it would have been my favorite movie ever.
But I’m in my 30s now, so it’ll have to settle for the best of the summer.
It’s everything I wished the Star Wars Prequels would have been, mixed with the fun of 5th Element.
A+ from me
Amazing movie. I’m convinced Odin is Peter Quills dad. Half human half immortal in a Greek gods and their demi-god children sort of way . Rocket rules.
That would be too odd a shift from canon. I sincerely doubt it. It think they’re playing up the potential to bring in the character’s real father from the comics eventually.
I wanted to like the movie more than I did. (Spoilers ahead.) It was enjoyable thanks entirely to Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, and the rest of the excellent cast. The loud, incoherent CGI battle scenes were just a repeat of the dull stuff we’ve been seeing in every movie lately. As usual, the director failed to establish the relative strengths/vulnerabilities of the good guys’ military hardware versus the villain’s powers, so there was no real suspense: we just sat there waiting for the villain to have a breakthrough and then the good guys to ultimately triumph, because they are supposed to. And, as always when the source material is a comic book or graphic novel, the mythology is moronic and the plot is inconsistent. (Why, for example, is this all-powerful stone left unattended on some remote planet, with just a fairly easily circumvented security system?) Moreover, we are not sufficiently prepared for major plot developments. (Couldn’t we get some expositional material about Groot early on so we don’t have to be told by Rocket at the very moment it happens that Groot is sacrificing his life for the group? Why do the other group members believe that by holding hands with Chris Pratt they will save his life? Why does it save his life?) The script wasn’t as bad as that for “Prometheus,” but that’s a pretty low bar to jump over.
Agreed on your points. The Marvel movies are not thought out well enough in many cases but are always entertaining.
For me, while Marvel has perfected the genre, I think one key thing missing is that the stakes in the universe are dwindling. Nothing ever truly horrible happens and because they movies are interconnected, there feels like less and less threat. No matter how cool the villain is, the formula is the same.
One of these times the villain needs to flat out win and really f things up like Zod in MoS. That will add stakes for every movie to follow. It is amazing experiment as nothing like this has been done, but the movies are subtle affecting one another.
They all hold hands like the group of people that are shown in the Collector’s video-presentation on the history of the gems (the people were able to control it for a while). They people in the video ultimately died, whereas the Guardians obviously didn’t, but whether that’s because they were trying to control all six instead of just one, or whether it’s because the Guardians are just better, is unclear.
Really enjoyed it overall. The character interactions. The great soundtrack. Some of the witty banter. Some of the action sequences especially when their all against each other early on. The first hour is particularly strong. Not a perfect movie. At times it falls into Man of Steel exposition/backstory. Also the 3rd act just doesn’t feel as fresh as some of the earlier stuff. Also the bad guys are a bad dull. Sorry Lee Pace. Still liked it. Come and Get Your Love put a dumb smile on my face.
I don’t know that I’d call it the best MCU film, but it’s definitely the most unique one. A couple of the previous movies (“Iron Man 3” and “Thor: The Dark World”) got criticized in some quarters for being overly comedic, but this one strays into outright comedy for much of its running time, which is perhaps more easily stomached (as well, it’s a new property and so distinct from everything else). As well, despite being set in the Marvel Universe, it doesn’t really feel like a superhero movie.
I loved the soundtrack of old 70s songs (I hope the next one keeps that up).
They were setting themselves a high degree of difficulty, between the characters being basically unknown and some of them being outright silly, visually (Rocket is the benchmark for successfully incorporating a very comic book idea into film and actually making him cool).
I’ve been a fan of Chris Pratt since Everwood, so it’s cool to see him in a leading role on the big screen. I like Zoe Saldana as Gamora as well, though I think the switch from the character’s introduction to her declaring that she’s actually betraying Ronan could have been done a bit better; but she also has a lot of my favourite moments (humour, especially), between the music/Kevin Bacon gag and the fact that her grand plan to steal the orb is to walk up, kick Star-Lord in the nads, and then run off with it.
I kind of wish they had cast Djimon Hounsou as Thanos; his voice would have been very cool for that part (he auditioned for Drax, I believe, and they offered him Korath if he wanted to be in a comic book film in a smaller part).
What a difference a year makes. I thought that Iron Man 3 was ok and Thor: The Dark World was boring. But 2014 hits and both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy were great! I really enjoyed it. Everyone was great but I was disappointed that Drax didn’t do a Batista Bomb on a bad guy.
I will agree with you on the villains. It’s the same with all the Marvel movies. I can only really remember Loki and the Winter Soldier.
IT SUCKED! EASILY THE WORST MOVIE I’VE EVER SEEN IN MY ENTIRE LIFE!
lol JK
It’s in my Top 3 Marvel movies. I liked the offbeat, self-deprecating nature of it, the individual uniqueness of the Guardians and all, but I could’ve used a different kind of third act. I’m getting tired of this Avengers-like finales of things having a city-radius battlezone, with infinite things happening everywhere. I don’t think there’s anything inherently wrong with a big, chaotic finale, but it’s becoming increasingly tiresome the more they try to have one by default.
But overall, the Guardians are a fantastic, fun team. I’m having a hard time deciding an MVP among them, the five of them were pretty great in their own way. Can’t wait for the sequel.
I thoroughly enjoyed this film . It reminded me of the joy I had watching Star Wars and Raiders of The Lost Ark for the first time . That soundtrack is genius . I am happy to see Chris Pratt finally prove he is a leading man , and I expect him to get a nice raise from Parks & Recreation . I am not the biggest Bradley Cooper fan ( he tries to hard for my taste ) , but his voice acting owns every scene in GOTG . You can tell Bradley was having fun delivering his dialogue . After directing this film, James Gunn can do more than sic-fi horror ( Slither is one of my favorites ) .
It was fine. Playful. Colorful. Fun. Soundtrack got on my nerves a bit, but it improved towards the end (mixtape vol 2 >> vol 1). I just saw it and I’ve already forgotten who the bad guy was, but I do remember some of the dialogue, and that’s a rare thing when it comes to a comic book movie. Cooper and Diesel were great, and Saldana did a fine job with a better than average female character in this type of flick.
I think your criticisms are valid and people are unsurprisingly overpraising it, but I enjoyed it for what it was. I also agree that Bradley Cooper stole the show as Rocket. Fun soundtrack, some solid laughs, and generally entertaining even if it could have trimmed out about 15 minutes of it’s running time.
The best part though? The return of Howard the Duck. Can’t wait to see what Marvel does with that one.
I grew up on Howard the Duck. Major majjjjjjor crush on Lea Thompson from that and from BTTF :)
Just saw this,
I probably fall somewhere between the raves and Kris, though I can certainly emphasize more with Kris’ point of view than those that think this movie is an unqualified success. For that matter, like with Winter Soldier, I found this movie to not deviate stylistically from the Marvel machine anywhere near as much as I was led to believe.
On the plus side, I genuinely enjoyed myself, and thought the cast had great chemistry. This and Avengers are probably the funniest Marvel movies to date. Guardians should be given credit for building chemistry between the characters in the span of a movie where Avengers had the benefit of lead up movies for most of the players.
Rocket was on the whole fantastic, and his anger during the bar fight with Drax might be the best example of legitimate emotion and pathos in a Marvel movie yet. As mentioned in the “best of article”, the opening credits were great.
On the downside, I thought the opening half and hour was borderline terrible, both in how clunky it was on a macro scale, but also just how bad some of the expository dialogue was scene to scene. Also, (Rocket and Groot aside), I thought the special effects were just awful. This isn’t the first time a Marvel movie has looked weirdly cheap; the Avengers is guilty of this, as were Thor 2 and Cap 2. Given that these things are a license to print money, you figure they would care to invest in making them look good. As it is, they’re well cast movies, and I suppose that’s enough for people to elevate them above other blockbusters. Finally, I think the overall story these movies are building with Thanos is just absolutely ridiculous, and borderline incomprehensible.
in the brief paragraph beneath the title of this article on the homepage, it should say “not just the geeks”, not, “now just the geeks.”
I’m probably the only person who thought 50% of the soundtrack was unnecessarily distracting. I also don’t understand how Rocket doesn’t know the word “raccoon”, but is fully aware of – and uses – words like “rodent,” “purse” and “Jesus.” I guess the entire universe uses English (and specifically American English) idioms, curses and colloquialisms. I also wasn’t sold on Zoe Saldana (I never for a moment thought she seemed as “dangerous” as everyone kept telling me she was) or Dave Bautista (his character on the whole didn’t make much sense to me).
I wish they would have used the 1986 Howard the Duck, instantly placing the film into MCU canon. That my only major gripe. It was fun.