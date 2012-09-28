Tell us what you thought of ‘Looper’

I’ve said plenty about “Looper” in the podcasts but haven’t really had a chance to sit down and write something up. I’ll get to it, maybe, but I’m content in loving this film whether I get around to writing about it or not. And I’d love to hear the readership’s thoughts, too, so if/when you make it out to see it this weekend, do come on back here and give us your take.
I enjoyed it quite a bit for the first two thirds. But that last act…it wasn’t a deal breaker for me, but it just came across as very “bad horror movie”…not sure how else to describe it. It didn’t sit well with me in the context of the rest of the film, it also didn’t help that the audience broke into laughter at my showing everytime the kid went into TK mode.
Some problems with the supporting cast were also evident (to me anyway), the Kid Blue character was pretty extraneous to the plot and played somewhat cartoonishly. I also thought Emily Blunt was a bit miscast.
But, on the whole, I greatly enjoyed it. JGL is really something, and I rather enjoyed Bruce Willis’ understated performance.
I agree about the end being the part where it particularly went off the rails. The horror aspect highlights the fact that there were just too many ideas going on in the movie.
I’ll add that my audience also laughed hysterically at the kid. And with good reason: it was utterly ridiculous.
And I’ll disagree about Bruce Willis. Some of his line deliveries were very “cheesy B-movie.” I know that’s partially the fault of the screenwriter, but he didn’t make matters any better.
Why exactly was it “utterly ridiculous?”
I quite liked this film, but I think what Evan means is that there’s something ludicrous about the disjunction between a kid’s tantrum and the nuke-style devastation that results from it in the movie. It seemed like a childish wish-fulfillment scenario. The whole pattern seemed to be borrowing from that terrible old Brian De Palma movie “The Fury.” The TK material seemed extraneous until the last third of the movie, and it seemed to be operating on a level of fantasy entirely different from the time-travel scenario: it didn’t resonate psychologically or symbolically and it never got explained, just assumed, and that only for dramatic convenience.
“…it seemed to be operating on a level of fantasy entirely different from the time-travel scenario…”
Genre-mashing is part of the film’s brilliance.
“… it didn’t resonate psychologically or symbolically and it never got explained, just assumed, and that only for dramatic convenience…”
One of the film’s themes is right there staring you in the face.
Just literally got home from watching this show. I never blog or even do facebook that much so this is a rarity that I am even writing this comment, but I digress. This movie had so many great original ideas where you could really just take one of those ideas and make a whole movie around that alone. I was blown away how the movie kept me guessing. The movie really does take you on a journey through what you thought the movie premise would be to places you never thought of. The third act, as well as the heady time-travel mechanics laid out throughout the movie, create so many red herrings for the countless possibilities of where this story line could be driven. I’m really happy with the kid, even in TK mode. No laughter in the showing I was in, just mere awe in how badass everything was that was unraveling. I thought the kid was so perfectly cast. He looks like they found a kid with the face of a 40 year old man. My only gripe was the nudity. I really enjoy myself a pair of barsooms (John Carter anyone?) when I get a chance to see em, but this chick had mosquito bumps with nine inch nails that could cut glass. And ultimately the scene held no weight in the progression of the film. With how long the unnecessary scene plays, it gets a little awkward with the audience you are in when you look over at some dude hiding who-knows-what under his bucket of popcorn. With this minor qualm, I’d say this is one of the best movies I’ve seen this year. Hats off to this aspiring writer/director who has truly arrived.
Are we critiquing tits these days? Wow.
Agree with KYLE_PINION. The first hour of this thing absolutely kills, both conceptually and in terms of execution. I was totally on board, and I thought Johnson was firing on all cylinders. But halfway through, the film takes a dramatic shift and it starts to run out of gas quickly. It also seemed as if Johnson was getting lazier as a filmmaker (e.g. that awkward scene where JGL is talking to EB as she hacks away at a wooden stump. Was that really the BEST way to film that conversation?) I was also upset that Bruce Willis’ character became less and less interesting as the film progressed, nearly devolving into the “stalker killer” role by the end. I loved the overall concept, and I enjoyed the majority of the film, but it definitely felt a bit disappointing. I was reminded of the similar feelings I had after watching Danny Boyle’s Sunshine, which was brilliant for the first two thirds, but then drops the ball in the last act.
Sark, you couldn’t have said it better.
LOVED it for a while, then the 2nd half fell off for me, the plot seemed to be going in different narrative directions and taking some leaps that I didn’t want to spring for.
I also agree with Kyle above: “the Kid Blue character was pretty extraneous to the plot and played somewhat cartoonishly”.
So, not perfect by any stretch. I wish it ended differently. But it definitely was well-crafted, well-acted, and entertaining.
What was awkward about that scene?
@ Rashad. It just didn’t ring true for me. Does her character do anything else with her time other than chop wood? I’m sure Johnson was going for something symbolic, or maybe he was simply giving her an emotional outlet, but it felt completely staged. Plus, the scene was way too long, and nothing in it changes. Just wood chopping. Static. I realize that this is my own subjective reaction to it, and others may think differently, but after that explosive first hour, watching EB hack away at a wooden stump for two minutes is just uninteresting.
Loved it. My favorite of the year so far. I’m so glad I went in blind as well, because not knowing about the TK stuff was a good thing.
Only problem I had was with the lens flares.
It’s very good, inventive and original. I enjoyed the second half twist into a different film altogether and I enjoyed that they gave the characters such a ridiculous car to drive at the end, since we all know what’s where that industry is headed.
What I hated though was the music score. Such boring drivel. I’d expect that music from “Total Recall 2012” not Looper.
Need to see it again, but it’s one of the best films of the year from what I can tell. The first hour is perfect. The 2nd hour takes some time getting use to and perhaps a second viewing will help in that regard. It’s necessarily certainly in young Joe’s development and Blunt is such a pivotal character to the picture, it would be a loss if her character was written out. She’s great…and sexy. Had to say it. I also find the way it transitions seamlessly from sci-fi noir to western is pretty impressive. Not sure how I feel about the tk stuff overall though. It’s very much a mishmash of different films and genres, but in an original way.
So many standout moments. The evolution of young Joe in to old Joe in a wordless montage. The diner scene is superb. The torture scene to Seth and of course Old Joe’s reaction to his own violent action, barely able to stand up, crying. It’s rare to see the anti-hero archetype in films anymore so much that it might prove to be difficult for most viewers who prefer their characters more noble. It’s another progression in Johnson as a filmmaker and I think he’s only going to get better learning from his mistakes. Best of all….he’s a genre filmmaker with a voice. I mean I’d be there if he just made a normal indie drama, but it’s exciting to have a guy who is clearly in love with films like noirs, sci-fi, caper flicks, etc. I wouldn’t mind seeing a full blown western, but westerns are difficult to make right now. I don’t know if Looper is gonna do him any favors.
I really enjoyed the film. One of the best of the year, at least among what I’ve seen.
That the boy carried Version 2.0 of the TK mutation was not a surprise to me; I’d seen the trailers with the floating objects and the truck being overturned, so after the 1st-act foreshadowing (Joe’s comment about everyone being disappointed that TK mutations were just parlor tricks, and then the talk of the Rainmaker taking over the crime syndicates single-handed), when Sara climbed into the gun safe, I was fairly sure about what would happen. From the other comments, that may have been a blessing in disguise, because the reveal wasn’t giggle-inducing to me.
While I can’t say that I “liked” Kid Blue, I understand his role in hammering home the overall theme (everybody needs somebody to nurture/raise/save them, or they become lost monsters). And he did serve two useful plot functions [preventing the death of the second kid, and giving Old Joe an entry into Gat HQ].
I can say that I loved how time-travel was addressed — the idea that memories were a fog that became clear once they “happened”, and how Old Joe could keep tabs on Young Joe based on the memories.
I can also say that I liked Young Joe’s progression, especially how his solution to the loop was to sacrifice himself. It contrasted sharply with Old Joe, who had earlier castigated Young Joe for his selfishness (while at the same time deciding that killing any number of kids was worth it, provided one of them would have grown up to be the Rainmaker).
On the snarky side:
1) Too bad that Bruce Willis has now been typecast as The Guy Who Must be Sacrificed to Preserve the Space-Time Continuum (here, and in 12 Monkeys).
2) My friend ruined the somber silence of the credits by leaning over to me and saying, “You know, he *could* have just shot his right hand off…”
No joke, my friend leaned over and said the same exact thing to me.
my friend said the same thing to me.
He couldn’t have though, because that would have accomplished nothing. Young Joe would be writhing in pain on the ground while Old Joe would be practically unfazed. Old Joe would pick up the gun with his other hand, possibly shoot Sara, and continue pursuing the kid.
I loved it and it easily fits into my top 3 films of the year so far. I agree with why everyone is saying it’s great so I’m just going to interject on why some think it was bad.
(SPOILER TO FOLLOW):
The Rainmaker.
Why some people upset with the Rainmaker/Sid? I don’t understand. Probably because they put too much stock into what they were expecting based on the trailer and synopsis, but I didn’t find anything wrong with featuring Sid’s character mostly because it was extremely well-handled.
It’s not extraneous because it fit into why Old Joe would come back and want to break the Loop. It wouldn’t make any sense for him want to break it just because he wasn’t ready to die.
It wasn’t out of left field because they mentioned TKs in like the first 10 minutes of the film! They’re talking about telekinetic powers and we’re surprised when an evolution of that evolution is thrown into the main plot?
It’s a pretty even split, sure, between here’s Bruce Willis and JGL and now here’s Emily Blunt/JGL/Kid, but it never felt like an awkward transition. Just the opposite, the stories always felt well-connected and I thought the structure worked in an astoundingly efficient way.
If there were audiences laughing at the kid, some audiences need to grow up a bit.
I agree about audiences. They were quietly laughing in my theater, too. I happen to think the kid was great.
I still don’t outright love the film, but look forward to seeing it again, for sure; maybe even while it’s still in theaters.
I was fine with the TK shift, but I also understand why someone excited for some time travel badassery would be less enthused with it. There are hints about TK but not much indication that so much would hinge on it.
“Why couldn’t they just stick with time travel?” is something I can understand people asking.
Grow up? It’s not the audience’s job to conform to the expectations of the film-maker. If something is unintentionally funny, then the Director may have made a misstep somewhere.
I consider myself a pretty mature individual, and I still chuckled a bit at the look on that kid’s face when he used his powers on Garrett Dillahunt’s character.
I always admire filmmakers who have the balls to throw their audience for a loop with bold directional shifts like Johnson did here, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I like the new direction they choose. As much as I wanted to, I couldn’t get on board with the TK kid. It really did feel like it belonged in another movie to me. Still, the vast majority of the film was engaging and enjoyable, and his circumvention of the time-travel paradox was rather elegant in its own grisliness.
Agreed.
I actually think the use of slow motion whenever the kid used his TK was very off-putting to people. Especially since the rest of the film had established the action to be more direct-to-the-point (guy travels back in time, looper shoots him, done, end scene). Compare the scenes when the kid was using his TK against the scene when Bruce Willis was blasting away at La Belle Aurore: very different feel.
I’m surprised that so many people disliked the turn halfway through. I thought that’s when things started getting interesting. One of the things I liked about Looper is that it trundles out all the usual logical paradoxes of a time-travel movie (How could you kill your father before he conceived you, etc.) but gave them more emotional heft and complexity by linking them to specific parent-child relationships. I also liked the way Johnson duplicated and complicated those relationships by pairing Young Joe-Old Joe alongside Young Joe-Cid.
What I didn’t like was the sci fi elements, in the sense that Johnson didn’t really seem all that interested in (or budgeted for) the future worlds he was imagining. The world of 2042 was hard to distinguish from Bruce Willis’s world, and neither of them had a really distinctive texture, other than the fact that junkies in the future use eye drops instead of hypodermic needles. The dialogue’s references to recycling seemed more like a (thematically relevant) excuse for not imagining a future history than an illumination of it.
What really surprises me is that no one objects to Joe’s function as the hero. This is a guy who murders people over and over for years, allows his best friend to get tortured to death rather than part with some money, and who feels it’s OK to kill multiple ten-year-olds as long as he gets to keep his happy marriage. The film seems to imagine that we should sympathize with Joe and all his behavior because he’s getting redeemed (as usual) through the love of a good woman. The film’s brutality–especially striking in the scene where Old Seth finds himself losing his appendages–gets justified and reinforced by its sentimentalization of family ties. Which seems more sickening than if Looper were straightforward torture porn. That’s why I loved Young Joe’s act at the end, since it preserved the sentimentality and the astringency at the same time–and because it doesn’t end up supposing that Joe could ever get redeemed.
Cheers, too, to Gordon-Levitt, who seemed like a completely different (tougher) person than usual, and not only because of the prosthetics. I can’t imagine that Looper will be “in contention” at the Oscars, but I’m sure glad I saw it.
It’s clear that Joe doesn’t approve of the way he turns out, though. He knows he’s messed up and he’s not proud of it. We care for him because he seems to deeply realize this and in response carries out that selfless act at the end.
I take your point, certainly, and you’re clearly right to suggest that we identify unproblematically with Gordon-Levitt. I just mean that when you engage in mass murder, let your best friend get tortured, etc., feeling a bit ashamed of yourself is the minimally acceptable response, and the film shouldn’t pretend that an occasional regret, and a flirtation with a single mother, justifies (for example) mowing down rows of men with a machine gun. But then again, I may be getting morally prissy in my old age. Like you, I enjoyed the film.
The men in question were all murderous thugs trying to kill him. Of all the morally black acts Joe (young and old) is involved with, that would rank pretty far down the list.
A neat little movie. Clever, but not overly.
My biggest problem was with the stuff on the farm. It drags a bit and you’re left wondering “why should I care about this chick and her kid?” Of course we realize later why we should, but it feels a bit like dead air until that point.
Disappointed. I wanted to like it more than I did, but ultimately it just didn’t really work for me. On the positive side, Joseph Gordon-Levitt keeps impressing me with each performance I see him in, and I thought Emily Blunt did a good job as well (despite that I didn’t see her significance for what was going on until the end). A lot of the scenes that were supposed to be conversations between characters came off rather dull to me. I admire the ambition and originality put forth here but it’s just not something I can get behind.
Most of what I felt has already been said, but I did want to add that, even though a lot of what I’ve read about the movie makes fun of the young-Bruce-Willis-ness of JGL’s makeup, I thought it was quite effective. Also, JGL totally sold it as well… he did an excellent job mimicking Willis’s voice and mannerisms.
I thought it was terrific. Strong characters, intense action, good plotting. The specifics of the time travel are full of things you can question (something the movie acknowledges, and then dismisses; I guess it really comes down to whether you agree with Old Joe that “it doesn’t matter”). Really, the only sort of time travel that makes logical sense is a stable loop, which most time travel stories aren’t.
I enjoyed it quite a bit, one of my favorites this year. Even though people will be discussing the film after it’s over it’s not a cerebral or dense film like say The Master. Rian Johnson takes some liberties for sure and there are plenty of paradoxes and illogical decisions but like any other great action/sci fi caper you need to just be able to look past stuff like that.
There is no paradox vis a vis time travel in this film. It was, as far as I can tell, smartly dealt with.
There are a few paradoxes but here is the main one. How did the Rainmaker become bad to begin with? I even tweeted at Rian Johnson about that and he pretty much confirmed it to be a paradox the likes of Terminator’s “so who sent Kyle back to rescue Sarah”.
It’s not that simple to go into here but it can be explained.
I was eagerly looking forward to this film and from the hype it seemed like a winner.
Ultimately I was a bit disappointed. I was expecting a clever time travel movie but it was not as clever as it thought I was. No really interesting paradoxes.
And why did the kid new to have powers? What was the point of that? A friend I saw it with said that explains how the Rainmaker could take over all the gangs. But that seems weak and unnecessary.
Some other things I’ve thought of that weren’t addressed in the movie:
1. What is the purpose of sending a live person back in time in order to be shot and disposed of? Why not kill the person first and then send the body back for disposal?
2. Why tell the Loopers that their last job is to kill their future self? This seems to be the big problem where the Looper fails to kill themselves. And also if you knew were going to die in 30 years then you may try and get away. If the Looper didn’t know this was going to happen it would easier to take them out after 30 years.
All of that was explained in the beginning its hard to kill someone in 2074 bc of technology.
Overall I really enjoyed this and loved the transition between the first and second half. No one in my theatre laughed at the kid. I had a few quibbles with it, but overall great.
Looper was really good. The mixing of genres didn’t bother me but does take away from the end product a little bit. As several people have already said the film is noticeably stronger in the first two-thirds which focuses more on the Sci-Fi. Sid’s story just isn’t as interesting and isn’t as tightly woven together. Anyways the entire cast in my eyes was quite good, especially JGL. I couldn’t get over how good the makeup looked, job well done to the makeup artist. The film had strong direction from Rian, good visual effects, good sound mixing and editing. I can see this film growing in estimation for myself, given a few years. I look forward to watching it again once its come out on dvd/blu ray.
Along with TDKR, Looper is one of the year’s two most disappointing films in recent memory. These movies were such letdowns that they’ve made me rethink going to the movies ever again.
Good Christ, do us all a favor and take yourself up on that. #hyperbole
The first 10 minutes were good. The rest was just utter trash. Think X-MEN meets Terminator meets Beverly Hillbillies. Just really stupid. And slow. And pointless. The message was forced and utterly unnecessary.
Carlos wrote:
“As several people have already said the film is noticeably stronger in the first two-thirds which focuses more on the Sci-Fi. Sid’s story just isn’t as interesting and isn’t as tightly woven together.”
I would agree with that.
I also feel like the film was missing an intangible something. A je ne sais quoi.
Scene in & scene out was really well executed, acted, etc.. But I felt like the overall characterizations and plot points lacked spontaneity, if that makes sense.
Everything was slick, and controlled, and good, but I wasn’t quite wowed like I hoped I would be.
I still liked it. But I feel like the ending and it’s lack of spontaneity (just my opinion) could effect audiences.
It only has a “B” Cinemascore which isn’t normally an indicator of really strong legs at the box office. I hope it does well.
Like many, I was on board with the movie fully untill about the midway point when the momentum became static and it delved heavily into the tired evil telekinetic stuff which frankly “Chronicle” handled better. Up till then the filmmaking was constantly surprising, the horrifying amputation scene, that 30 year montage etc… Mainly it just didn’t step outside the genre much at all considering the hype attatched, and instead fell into familiar time travel pitfalls, brushing over the “how can you change what is destined to happen” question with vague talk of alternate versions and foggy memories when in reality the answer was: you just could, if you chose to. This is why predestination paradoxes (best used in “Prisoner of Azkaban”) are the only satisfying use of time travel imo, besides the obvious logistical problem of how you send someone back in time. All this said, I thought Blunt was sublime and would happily see her nominated.
This was a great movie, with strong performances from the three leads, perhaps the strongest being Emily Blunt. But I don’t wanna get into praise of the movie just yet – people in my audience laughed at the kid too, and I was baffled by the character. I wasn’t totally taken out of the film, but what made Sid so alarming was that it’s not often you see a child character or a child performance like that. Equal parts startling and equal parts mysterious…at no point did any of the adult characters talk to or treat Sid like a child. One scene between Sid and Joe almost got a laugh out of me because here’s this 4 year old having a plain complex adult conversation. It’s like seeing a kid carry a brief case, you giggle because it doesn’t make sense.
One question I walked away from this film with is whether Sid is not only the rainmaker, but if he’s also a younger version of Joe. We get that detail early on that Joe remembers his mom stroking his hair a certain way and then the last image of the movie is Sarah stroking Sid’s hair in that same way, as well as Joe seeing what Sid’s future would amount to.
Absolutely loved it (though I didn’t come fully to that realization until about halfway through). It takes some adjusting with the makeup, as it’s a bit jarring to see JGL with a pointed jaw, creased forehead and those contacts, but I thought once you get used to it, it really works. JGL also deserves a lot of credit, as it’s performance that really sells the makeup. Willis is good, and gives a lot of weight to a performance that only really has one scene of extended dialogue (but what a scene it is). I think it’s a credit to Johnson’s script that even when the film takes a sharp turn around the 3rd act and Willis isn’t a part of the action on screen that his character still feels very much a part of things. I thought the sequence showing his evolution as a character after closing his loop and the 30 years after was absolutely brilliant, and reminded me a great deal of the famous sequence in “Casablanca”.
I’ve heard a lot of complaints about Emily Blunt being miscast, but I think that’s a load of bullshit. Comments like “Oh, she’s way to pretty to be a farm chick”, along with being absurdly picky about a film with many time-travel plot holes (unavoidable, but still) they completely undersell her abilities as an actress and how good her performance is (hers was my favorite in the film and frankly should be getting awards attention). I didn’t immediately recognize her with the blonde hair and the accent, but I totally bought her as a blue-collar farm girl (and I was glad Johnson didn’t feel the need to dull her good looks down). The kid who played her son was also very good and just the right amount of creepy, and their relationship provided the film with a nice emotional arc towards the end. And the ending itself, and how it built perfectly on themes and the arcs of the characters, was executed perfectly. Hope Johnson can land an Oscar nomination for his script.