Tell us what you thought of ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’

Brad Bird’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” was the last 2011 film I screened, and it was a nice, fun excursion amid the usual Oscar season glut. See it in IMAX if you can, particularly for the Burj Khalifa, which played havoc on my vertigo. There’s also a nice addendum in the form of a prologue for “The Dark Knight Rises,” which I’ll be checking out when I go see the film again closer to the holidays. I’d love to hear your thoughts on the film, so when/if you see it, head on back here and let us know.
I liked it, second best in the series for me. The action is still absurd but this team had good chemistry I thought. Also his team mates actually do more than just stand around like they did in MI3.
The IMAX is excellent and certainly the best use of the technology I’ve seen yet.
As for the Dark Knight Rises prologue, not only did I not understand what was being said but I also had no idea what was going on. Anne Hathaway stills looks a little out of place in this movie as well. I guess it looked pretty.
Thx, brother. You know TDKR will destroy everything-
Bane let himself get caught to find out what Pavel told the CIA. He then killed everyone, and made it look like a plane crash while escaping with Pavel.
Rashad: Hey, thanks, asshole.
I couldn’t understand ANYTHING Bane said in TDKR prologue. What kind of accent is he suppose to have? I also saw the TDKR trailer before Sherlock Holmes & Matthew Starr– Anne Hathaway does not look out of place in that. I had no idea what she was doing but there was a lot of whispering going on and Bruce Wayne staring at her distressed. Marion Cotillard (Kris’ love, right?) and JGL only feature into one tiny segment of the trailer. I’m curious to hear other people’s thoughts on the prologue and/or trailer.
Bane’s accent is like a weird eastern european. Hathaway was telling Bruce:
“You think this can last. There is a storm coming, Mr. Wayne. You and your friends better batten down the hatches. Because when it ends, you’re all going to wonder how you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.”
Sorry, Kris. :) Still, seeing how they made the plane crash is the selling point, not the setup.
Rashad – Who the hell is Pavel? What exactly is the CIA trying to do? The problem with this prologue is there is no context. Also what is up with the blood transfusion? Honestly I’m not sure I even care.
They had it right in TDK. A bank robbery, introduce the villain, keep it simple.
Laura – You say Anne does not look out of place yet then you say have no idea what she was doing. You seem a little conflicted there.
Pavel was the scientist Bane kidnapped. Obviously his larger purpose (which we can know from the viral stuff) will be explained.
The transfusion was to make it appear Pavel died. They put his blood in the dead guy’s body.
@Matthew- My bad, I worded that wrong. I can make out her actions– she’s whispering in Bruce’s ear while at a masquerade ball, she’s putting on pearls in another scene, etc.- but I don’t know in what context said actions are taking place. I interpreted your “out of place” statement as meaning Hathaway looks awkward or miscast… everything seemed to gel in the trailer in terms of its tone and I thought she fit right in. Once you see the trailer, I’m sure you will know what I’m talking about.
@Rashad- Thanks for deciphering that!
I had a hard time understanding a lot of what Bane said as well (although some of that could be due to the really loud score and general noise from the situation), but hopefully it’s something that Nolan will fix in post-production with ADR work before the film’s July release. In some ways, I actually kind of liked the trailer more than the prologue, but the latter is still impressive to watch despite its sound issues.
I’ve seen the trailer and still think Anne seems out of place. Maybe it’s the role she is in. She does not seem intimidating at all to me, let alone someone like Batman. Catwoman is a hard character to fit into the realistic world Nolan has created.
Why do you think Catwoman should be intimidating?
Marion Cotillard’s character is a love interest for Wayne, maybe? He seemed quite smitten in that little shot of the two of them. Did anyone else think he was holding onto a cane in that scene? I couldn’t tell and he went by so quickly! I need to see the trailer again.
*it went by quickly
He does hold one
Maybe intimidating is the wrong word but I have to at least respect the threat of danger from a villain. Anne just seems so harmless.
Of course I only have seconds of footage to go by and I am not saying she and Nolan can’t pull it off but I am very skeptical of this film right now.
I don’t know. Catwoman has always been in that grey area, where she’s not bad but she’s not good. She’s more mischievous than an evildoer to me.
Matthew Starr, I disagree wholeheartedly. Anne Hathaway easily convinced me . I loved her wonderful bitchy / nasty stare at the mirror. Anne was one of the highlights of TDKR trailer.
I thought it was great. I love that they disregarded reality entirely on this one. Who needs it? The Burj sequence was absolutely incredible and in IMAX it really does impose on your own feeling of comfort. Tom Cruise still kicks ass for putting himself through this crazy shit. He’s a true entertainer.
I think Brad Bird did a really solid job and he shows a ton of promise in live action. I do wish that he’d stepped it back a bit to allow the action some space to move within the frame. I think that intimacy really held the film back during a lot of the big set pieces.
But more importantly… Paula Patton. Wow. It isn’t often you spend the day at the movies and Charlize Theron is only the second sexiest woman on the big screen.
On your last point, FUR REALZ.
SERIOUSLY. Halle Berry…who? PAULA PATTON…YES. SLURP! WOOF! and MEEEE-OW!
The good: bird’s direction – great tone, pace and action orientation; cruise – reminds you why he’s a star, owns the physicality and charisma of the role but also plays it lighter and more inclusive with his team mates; pegg, renner and patton all feel indispensible to the movie – a series first; amazing set pieces all the way through, especially the entire act 2 dubal sequence which is a classic of modern action blockbuster film-making; the imax quality takes your breath away.
the not-so-good: the nukes threat – especially in the climax – feels very dated; the villain is a non-presence – all he does is hold a briefcase; the film is too long – once the sand storm in Dubai is over, everything feels a bit stretched out – there are still great moments, but the wind drops from its sails a little; the epilogue feels like a TV episode; the movie evaporates very quickly from your mind as you leave the theatre – its a very well made, efficient and entertaining ride, and truly, not an inch more than that.
Not only was the film great but it’s perhaps one of the best action/spy films ever made. The Dubai sequence was insane, the gadgets are fun, and the team aspect of IMF front and center. I enjoyed how streamlined the plot was. No moles, no Chimera, no Rabbit’s Foot.
I also loved the winks and nods to the Mission Impossible franchise. Andreas Wisniewski showing up was incredibly cool and unexpected.
Brad Bird is now 4 for 4.
Really fun movie, and Bird brought his Incredibles tone to the film. It worked until the third act when Renner brought everything to a halt. The garage part made up for it though. However, Cruise blows Renner out of the water in every aspect.
Paula Patton was so damn hot.
And the TDKR prologue was fantastic, despite Bane being hard to hear.
The TDKR Prologue was amazing and I had no problem with understanding Bane. LOVED his unpredictable and menacing voice. He reminded me of a cross between Buffalo Bill and a fantastic James Bond villan.
Nolan Rises!
I wish that the marketing emphasized the fact that TDKR prologue was only playing in 42 IMAX locations. Pretty big disappointment as that was half the reason I paid double to see this in IMAX.
Not that the disappointment lasted. The scenes with Paula Patton and the Burj Khalifa tower made damn sure of that.
My parents saw it yesterday and loved it. I’m going next week.
IT WAS GREAT EXCEPT FOR THE BALLISTIC MISSILE ATTACK SEQUENCE – TOTALLY UNREALISTIC. USA’S NUCLEAR DEFENSE NEVER REACTED?! DUUH – HAVE THEY NEVER HEAR OF NORAD, PATRIOT, AEGIS MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEMS? WHAT ABOUT THOSE SPACE BASED LASER DEFENSE STUFF I HEARD ABOUT.
IT WAS ENTERTAINING BUT I’VE SEEN TOO MANY JAMES BOND MOVIES THAT USED THIS NEAR MISS DEVICE.
Say no to capslock.
Comes in right behind Tintin as the second best action film of the year. I knew Brad Bird could direct action, but his transition from animated to live action was smooth as butter. Every single shot is framed & cut with so much clarity, and the stuntwork was incredible. The Dubai scenes are worth the price of the IMAX ticket alone, but holy shit was I impressed. I think it ties with the 3rd film for best in the franchise, but it does lack a proper villain like Phillip Seymour Hoffman was (Lea Seydoux is the closest thing we get) but the phenomenal direction & score more than make up for it. You could tell just how much fun everyone had making it and it shows with the palpable energy on screen. Really great action film.
It’s a long time I didn’t have such a great time at the movies. Mission Impossible 4 is a masterpiece. Simply spectacular!
It’s really quite a quality picture. I saw a advanced screening of it as part of a deal with my buddy’s BMW dealership because of all of the product placement, so I had no expectations going in, but the level of intricate little touches that Brad Bird was able to mine out of a franchise I, frankly, felt was starting to stale like day old bread.
The film does work best for me when it’s pretty mechanical and cold. The set pieces, especially the Dubai sequence in the hotel, are really astounding hanks to their creativity and willingness to pile on the potential snags without them feeling forced or bloated.
The little forays in “emotions” involving Paula Patton and Jeremy Renner just didn’t work for me. But overall is certainly, next to Fast Five, the best action pic I’ve seen this year.
Mission Impossible was pretty good. As far as popcorn entertainment films go, I’m not sure what more anyone could ask for.
While Paula Patton is attractive, her acting her terrible. I found her acting to be the most distracting thing about the movie.
One thing I found strange was that this film did nothing to give off the impression that Cruise will be leaving and Jeremy Renner will be taking over the franchise, which I’d read was the case.
The Dark Knight Rises prologue was simply amazing. I could watch it ten times in a row, and I may see MI in IMAX again just to see it one more time. Hans Zimmer’s score is breathtaking, and Bane is very frightening. He may even rival the Joker as a villain. I understood most of what he said. For those of you concerned about his voice, keep two things in mind: 1. It will be fixed in post production. 2. He was fighting in an airplane, so of course the background noise is going to make things a bit difficult to understand.
It may sound crazy, but I think TDKR may give Avatar a run for its money at the box office.
So many things to say. First, the movie:
I thought it was great fun. The action was incredible!! That Dubai hotel sequence …. holy shit. Other positives: Tom Cruise. I don’t care what anyone says, he is the man. A true star. I can’t believe he hurls himself into what he does and at nearly age 50. HUGE props. Jeremy Renner? Good times. We’ll see where Brandt goes from here. And I echo someone above, it doesn’y seem like Cruise is really going anywhere just yet (contrary to reports). Simon Pegg? So much fun. Paula Patton? Gorrrrgeous. But I must echo someone above. Her acting was noticeably hesitant to me.
All that said, towards the end of the sandstorm sequence, it felt like the air started letting out of the balloon a bit. And everything from thereafter felt ‘fine’, but lacked much of the wow that I’d experienced in the first half of the film.
Overall, a solid 8/10. Packed crowd seemed very into it. HUGE reactions in the scene where Cruise/Pegg were behind that invisible shield thing in the red carpeted hallway. Loved that.
On the trailers. Firstly, is it me? Or does the new ‘John Carter’ trailer pretty awesome?
Secondly, TDKR. Looks great. Can’t wait. I couldn’t really understand Bane, either. But what does he talk for, 4 seconds? I’m psyched.
This is off-topic: MI4 won’t open in my town for another week. So I went to “Hugo” instead, not because the subject matter interested me but because the reviews were so strong, and I’m still trying to revive myself from the bored stupor I fell into once the cool camera moves ended a half hour into the movie and I was stuck with nothing but that dreary script and a 3D headache. Kris, get “Hugo” off your list of predicted adapted-screenplay Oscar nominees STAT. The screenwriters are the group with the best taste in the Academy. That script doesn’t stand a chance.
Just got back from seeing it at my local IMAX (not a real one, unfortunately – a digital projection found in multiplexes) and it was a pretty fun time. I’m definitely going to see it in 70mm IMAX, because I could tell it would be amazing to see on a format that large. I’d been curious to see for myself what people were complaining about with the IMAX screens that use digital projection, and I agree with the criticisms. It doesn’t hold a candle to a real IMAX screen.