Tell us what you thought of ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’

#Tom Cruise
12.17.11 7 years ago 36 Comments

Brad Bird’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” was the last 2011 film I screened, and it was a nice, fun excursion amid the usual Oscar season glut. See it in IMAX if you can, particularly for the Burj Khalifa, which played havoc on my vertigo. There’s also a nice addendum in the form of a prologue for “The Dark Knight Rises,” which I’ll be checking out when I go see the film again closer to the holidays. I’d love to hear your thoughts on the film, so when/if you see it, head on back here and let us know.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionMission Impossible Ghost ProtocolTOM CRUISE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP