Tell us what you thought of ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’

Brad Bird’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” was the last 2011 film I screened, and it was a nice, fun excursion amid the usual Oscar season glut. See it in IMAX if you can, particularly for the Burj Khalifa, which played havoc on my vertigo. There’s also a nice addendum in the form of a prologue for “The Dark Knight Rises,” which I’ll be checking out when I go see the film again closer to the holidays. I’d love to hear your thoughts on the film, so when/if you see it, head on back here and let us know.