Tell us what you thought of ‘Moneyball’

Fresh off a Toronto bow and with a huge headwind of press behind it, Bennett Miller’s “Moneyball” is definitely the big opening of the weekend. But will it have the fiscal muscle to oust “The Lion King 3D” from the top spot? And, more importantly, will it make a significant enough case at the box office over the next few weeks to keep it in the Best Picture conversation? Time will tell.

I was particularly impressed by the density of the writing in the film, arguing that it is “a tightly constructed piece of work, thematically layered, rich in substance, hard work from two of the best writers in the business clearly evident.” The film’s director, Bennett Miller, may have called the production a “beautiful nightmare,” but it nevertheless turned out to be one of the year’s best films in my opinion. Now it’s your turn to weigh in, though. If you get around to it this weekend, tell us what you thought in the comments section below.