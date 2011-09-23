Tell us what you thought of ‘Moneyball’

Fresh off a Toronto bow and with a huge headwind of press behind it, Bennett Miller’s “Moneyball” is definitely the big opening of the weekend. But will it have the fiscal muscle to oust “The Lion King 3D” from the top spot? And, more importantly, will it make a significant enough case at the box office over the next few weeks to keep it in the Best Picture conversation? Time will tell.
I was particularly impressed by the density of the writing in the film, arguing that it is “a tightly constructed piece of work, thematically layered, rich in substance, hard work from two of the best writers in the business clearly evident.” The film’s director, Bennett Miller, may have called the production a “beautiful nightmare,” but it nevertheless turned out to be one of the year’s best films in my opinion. Now it’s your turn to weigh in, though. If you get around to it this weekend, tell us what you thought in the comments section below.
I think there could have been a bit more character development, and some of the sports sequences fell flat, but I appreciated that it preferred examining its central character to fitting the typical sports film mold. What’s more, Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill were ace.
I’m definitely thinking that Pitt will get in the Best Actor top five, and I’m curious to see what else happens with the film in relation to Oscar.
Seeing it tomorrow. Really looking forward to it.
I won’t be able to see it until tomorrow, either. Playing in a charity golf tournament today with the dad and then going to a 35mm screening of “Carrie”…
OMG! 35mm screening of “Carrie”!!!!!! I would kill to see that film in theaters (it’s my favorite film of all time…..) I’m so jealous of you!!!!
Saw at TIFF and loved it. Had no expectations. Really hoping it does well at the box office. Pitt should be in the Best Actor 5 (and supporting for Tree of Life). The final scene is wonderful. Jonah Hill is also fantastic.
I wasn’t expecting a character piece, but it was a good one.
Haven’t seen it yet, but can’t wait. The reviews for this thing are truly impressive.
The best movie I’ve seen since Sorkin’s last outing. Might end up being my favorite film of the year.
Absolutely love it. And JosephW, you’re so right–that ending is just perfect.
Really, really enjoyed it. I was kind of saddened by the last 5-10 minutes (after you read the white writing against the black backdrop – I hadn’t known about this story).
But overall, I found it well directed, extremely well written (that Sorkin), more humorous than anticipated, and well acted.
I also think that this is one of Pitt’s very best; because he’s playing a pretty on-the-ball, on-the-nose guy. Good as Pitt can be, I sometimes find his portrayals too mysterious or ethereal. I don’t know how to say it better. But yeah, I wouldn’t mind seeing this film pop-up in a few major categories. I also hope the public takes to it.
I was looking forward to the movie because I had enjoyed “Capote” a great deal, and indeed I found “Moneyball” very enjoyable as well. There were a few glitches, though. There is a weird point-of-view violation when Chris Pratt’s character is first introduced: the camera just settles on him for a long time, as if he is our new protagonist. For a while, I actually wondered if he was supposed to be playing another younger version of Brad Pitt’s character. And as for those flashbacks: they should have all been cut. They were way too on-the-nose, and yet they didn’t really satisfactorily illuminate the protatonist’s motivation. The plot shift from the losing A’s to the winning A’s happens thanks to Pitt’s deviousness, not from anything thematically relevant. And the scene where Jonah Hill’s character tells the one player that he’s been cut was completely unnecessary. Wait, there’s more: the early scene where Pitt’s daughter plays the guitar and sings is very lovely. The young actress is an exceptionally gifted performer. But repeating her song at the end was sappy. Others have commented that they very much liked the ending, but I thought the movie stumbled to its end. BUT ALL THAT SAID! I still enjoyed it. The writing was very intelligent, Pitt’s work is the best of his I’ve seen, and Jonah Hill was excellent. (There’s just one scene where the director might have served him better: Jonah Hill’s character repeats his lines, twice, in a rather affected, actory way. There had to have been better takes than that.)
I’m with Frank, I did not like them playing the girl’s song at the end. It felt completely out of the moment.
Interesting. I guess Variety requested a score change because Metacritic now has
Variety Peter Debruge Sep 9, 2011 100
while on IMDB you can still see the former 80 Variety.
That’s a big increase given the importance of Variety. Only the 3rd wide release this year with 80+ on Metacritic. I can see Pitt legitimately contending with the same “due” argument as Leo, and Pitt is actually in 2 highly acclaimed films and is more of a movie star.
Loved it. Smart, funny, moving. Its a fairly quiet flick and rather slow, but almost effectively so. The performances are strong across the board, the writing is witty and sharp, and the direction is nicely restrained yet present. I think Pitt’s in.
I commented above, but this description (James) is almost exactly as I feel.
I loved the balance between the wit and intelligence of the modern baseball story with the hints of the romantic tendencies of baseball in cinema. Miller’s directorial choices of mixing up the filming styles just sings so well to go with this strong script.
The film is shot and edited like a dream, but the real winner is Pitt. In full-on movie star performance mode, he just is so loose, good, and easy-going. I love the streak of self-doubt that he delves into in the character.
Really good flick. The writing is sensational, and Pitt is as well. Hopefully this’ll be a second consecutive Adapted Screenplay nomination for Sorkin. Maybe if he keeps it up it can be 20 consecutive nominations. ;)
Just how much of the screenplay is Zaillain? Sorkin? I’m thinking Sorkin was brought in for the dialogue, the meeting with the BoSox owner, and general Sports Night-y touches. I’d say the heart was Zaillain and scenes with the kid (like in Searching for Bobby Fisher).
Great movie and great pacing by Bennet Miller. Jonah Hill has a good chance of a nod.
Baseball is such an interesting topic for movies.
Hard to find much wrong with this one. Hopefully it provides Miller with more opportunities in the near future — he’s clearly a talent. And I’m totally digging Pitt’s admirable star-producer ambitions. First “The Tree of Life,” now this. He deserves to be rewarded. My full review: [bit.ly]
Just got around to bookmarking this new site and coming here; was a little intimidated – typing in “incontntion.com” was so much easier.
I live in Oakland and am an Oakland A’s semi-casual fan, so I’m biased and the audiences I observed are skewed to favoring the movie. But I can also be objective about Moneyball.
The quibbles (sp?) first, I’d have deleted a few small scenes and shaved off some from other scenes, e.g. at the end, I’d have the daughter sing only the last stanza and chorus of the song – which I think is actually key to Beane’s character. The movie would have been at least 15 minutes shorter. It would still unfold at a quiet pace and show the behind-the-scenes businiss machinations, while getting to the A’s turnaround sooner for those who wanted on-field action.
I wouldn’t have totally eliminated the young Billy Beane scenes because they explained why he is the person he is. The young Billy Beane scenes were somewhat repetitive and could have been shaved, but the whole themes of making choices, worth and value – whether as an individual, a player or team, going for quick easy money instead of long term rewards, promises made and the weight of saving a franchise, failing, getting up and moving on, redeeming onself, being competitive, finding new ways of doing things – those were all themes for Billy Beane, and somewhat the Oakland A’s.
My husband and I loved it. Jonah Hill was the revelation and we both felt he was deserving of a Best Supporting Actor nomination; Brad Pitt inhabited his character so easily some might think it wasn’t acting at all. We totally bought him as Billy Beane, not Brad Pitt the star playing Billy Beane.
Loved the sparkling funny dialogue (the audiences laughed so hard at some lines that they missed the follow-up jokes), the odd couple buddies Jonah Hill and Brad Pii, the 19 game winning streak. Even though I knew the A’s would win the 20th game, it was still excruciating to see the errors allowing the Royals come-back from behind to tie the A’s; all audiences were silent except for groans and “Oh, no!” (By the way my husband was at the 19th game in which the A’s tied the record of the 1906 White Sox and 1947 Yankees.)
I usually watch movies I like/love 2x – the 2nd time to catch what I’ve missed the 1st time. In this case, I watched Moneyball 3x each day on Fri/Sat/Sun to see the demographics and audience response.
Friday night’s 7pm show must been an A’s booster group – everyone was in their A’s regalia and one even had an A’s flag. It was like being in an A’s rally.
In general, people applauded at the end of the movie, and sometimes during Hattieberg’s homerun. People were favorable – “my father would love this movie, I’ll tell him about it; I want to buy the dvd,” although one woman said she fell asleep because it was too slow.
Oakland being Oakland, the crowd was Black, Latino, Asian Pacific Islander and white. The matinees were decidedly older (70s), some in walkers and wheelchairs brought by their adult children. The 7pm show were majority 35 and over, and 10pm shows were majority 20 and over. Each show had teens and other ages, I’m just characterizing the majority age. Thye often lined up a half hour before showtime, and at Sunday’s 7pm show the security guard checked our tickets.
Most came as couples – whether as dates or friends. Some came in groups of 4 to 6, and in one case 10. There were a number of singletons too.
Very good film and below Midnight in Paris and Win Win to be my third favorite of the year. I have not gone to a movie since Crazy Stupid Love so I was very happy to be able to make a trip this weekend. Pitt’s performance is fabulous and absolutely deserves a nomination. I think some of the pacing was uneven and the movie ended too abruptly, but overall, very good film. I’d give it an 9/10.