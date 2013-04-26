Tell us what you thought of ‘Mud’

#Matthew McConaughey
04.26.13

Hmmm. I really don’t know what else I can say about “Mud.” I love the movie. There is no way it won’t land on my top 10 at the end of the year. I’ve been over the moon since I saw it pre-Sundance and I haven’t been too worried about over-hyping it because I think it will find and land comfortably with its audience.

We talked to star Matthew McConaughey. We talked to director Jeff Nichols. Guy had his less-enthusiastic say in Cannes last year and I offered my counter in Park City eight months later. Will we be talking about it at the end of the year, when the awards season takes hold? Time will tell. I certainly hope so. But for now, I’m encouraging all the film lovers I know to check it out this weekend, and that includes you. It’s opening in limited release and I’ll be eager to see how it’s received, so when/if you get around to seeing it, head on back here with your thoughts. And as always, feel free to vote in the poll below with your reaction.

