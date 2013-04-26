Tell us what you thought of ‘Mud’

Hmmm. I really don’t know what else I can say about “Mud.” I love the movie. There is no way it won’t land on my top 10 at the end of the year. I’ve been over the moon since I saw it pre-Sundance and I haven’t been too worried about over-hyping it because I think it will find and land comfortably with its audience.
We talked to star Matthew McConaughey. We talked to director Jeff Nichols. Guy had his less-enthusiastic say in Cannes last year and I offered my counter in Park City eight months later. Will we be talking about it at the end of the year, when the awards season takes hold? Time will tell. I certainly hope so. But for now, I’m encouraging all the film lovers I know to check it out this weekend, and that includes you. It’s opening in limited release and I’ll be eager to see how it’s received, so when/if you get around to seeing it, head on back here with your thoughts. And as always, feel free to vote in the poll below with your reaction.
It’s an excellent film. I was particularly taken by Tye Sheridan, actually. And, gosh, it was so nice to see Reese Witherspoon not playing the romantic foil in a shrill piece of fluff.
Also: So great to see it was filmed on 35mm. There are scenes in this film that literally could not have been filmed on digital.
I basically agree with this entire post
Kris, how would you compare the movie to Take Shelter in terms of pace? While I loved the performances in Take Shelter, the movie was a little slow for my taste, and I enjoyed it a lot more on DVD. Is Mud similar in this style?
I had no problem with the pace. And re: Take Shelter, I think Nichols has gotten better with each new film.
Here, here. My favorite filmmaker who never fails to deliver. As much as I admired Take Shelter, this film is pure brilliance. Lush cinematography, subtly intrusive yet perfect music. Tom Sawyer meets Terrence Malick, featuring a career changing and defining performance by McConaughey.
Love your description Kel D
Post-Cannes all of the reviews were less than enthusiastic (many calling it a step down from Take Shelter) but it seems like all of the recent reviews are close to glowing. What gives?
I rarely trust the festival environment when it comes to reviews. It was also an odd fit for Cannes. But who knows.
Is that so? I thought Guy said people fell for it there.
There were some positive notices but it was a damp reaction compared to where it is now. You’d never have expected it to be a 98% thing after Cannes.
I seem to remember a similarly muted reaction to Moonrise Kingdom, but obviously that had a much quicker turnaround.
Some good moments but entirely forgettable. Was Jeff Nichols’ heart broken real bad? All the women are viewed s unredeemable heartbreakers… even the mom character. The movie sometimes seems like a response to a very painful heartbreak…
Per my interview with him, yes:
[www.hitfix.com]
Liked the film a lot when I saw it a few weeks ago, but over time it has really stuck with me. I think that may be due to how thematically rich it is. Definitely the best film so far this year.
My one concern though is that I think a lot of people may misinterpret it as sort of misogynistic. The three women in the film all leave their respective men, some in pretty calous ways. I’ve seen some professional reviews call the women in the film fickle, but I feel like that reading fails to shine a light on the role the men have to play in the dissolution of these relationships. Ellis gets pretty obsessed with an older girl who clearly has little interest in him beyond mild amusement. Ellis’ dad is obviously not the greatest guy, so we can only assume that his mom is leaving for pretty good reasons. And Mud may be romantic, but if we’re honest has a lot of baggage and hang ups that would be an issue in any relationship. The portrayal of women may be problematic, but I just think some critics are ignoring the problems with the men in the film just to make a point.
Still, a great film and I’m glad it even allows for that kind of discussion regardless of where you land on the issue.
Loved it. Really feels like an old American classic, or a novel brought faithfully to the screen. Wonderfully rich characterizations and relationships permeate this movie. Tye Sheridan and Matthew McConaughey are splendid together, and apart.
What’s most touching is just how poignantly it gets into the mind of a boy surrounded by fractured or unstable families, and the way he becomes both molded by that environment and eager to break away from it.
I was surprised, but grateful, that it ended on (dual) notes of optimism. This could have easily been a tragedy, and that would have made a great film too, but it opted for something more wistful and sanguine.
Beautifully put
Loved it. Take shelter was my fav film of 2011. So i was really anticipating Mud. Jeff Nichols is the real deal and has quickly become one of my favorites. He is 3 for 3 in my book and gets better which every film. Kris, Im with you Mud def gona be one of my best in 2013. Jeff Nichols!!!