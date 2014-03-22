Tell us what you thought of ‘Muppets Most Wanted’

03.22.14 4 years ago

I may have seen better films so far this year — though, to be quite honest, few are coming to mind — but nothing has given me quite as much pound-for-pound pleasure as “Muppets Most Wanted,” the eighth big-screen outing for Jim Henson's lovable band of felt vaudevillians, arriving 35 years after their first. I've already expressed my enthusiasm for the goofy European adventure in my review, but I know a number of critics' reactions have been closer to those of Statler and Waldorf. What do you say? Share your thoughts in the comments if/when you've seen the film, and be sure to vote in the poll below.

