Tell us what you thought of ‘My Week with Marilyn’

11.23.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

Lots of stuff opening this week! Another wide release is the Michelle Williams-starrer “My Week with Marilyn,” which didn’t really float my boat (even if I did find the performance commendable) when I saw it last month. Still, Roth’s recent interview with director Simon Curtis almost has me thinking I like the film more than I really do. Regardless, it’s opening wide today and you’ll all have your say soon enough (if you haven’t already). So when/if you get around to the film this week, head on back here and give us your perspective.

