Tell us what you thought of ‘My Week with Marilyn’

Lots of stuff opening this week! Another wide release is the Michelle Williams-starrer “My Week with Marilyn,” which didn’t really float my boat (even if I did find the performance commendable) when I saw it last month. Still, Roth’s recent interview with director Simon Curtis almost has me thinking I like the film more than I really do. Regardless, it’s opening wide today and you’ll all have your say soon enough (if you haven’t already). So when/if you get around to the film this week, head on back here and give us your perspective.
I enjoyed this. I give it a solid “B”. It starts wonderfully (for about half an hour). The set-ups are solid and the editing has pizzazz. The middle part was lacking for me. But the last 15 minutes or so are great again. Stellar craftsmanship. Good acting from all; had no idea so many great Brit thespians was in this. Dench is far more impressive here than ordained ‘J. Edgar’. And Michelle Williams? Well, she’s excellent. All the good ink on her is deserved and I think she’ll get the nom. Basically, this film takes an insider look at Marilyn Monroe as encapsulated in this one week from the eyes of the Colin character. Through him, we see her star quality, her insecurities, and her habits which eventually lead to her unfortunate demise some years later.
Spot on. I agree completely. I was caught off guard by how meaty Dench’s role was. I enjoyed her much more here than in J. Edgar (which she was one of the better features of). And I didn’t expect Williams to be able to pull off Monroe very well but sure enough I was crushing on Williams already in the first five minutes, so she did it for me.
Are you sure it’s going wide? I could of sworn it was starting out in limited. It’s not playing in any of the theaters nearby which are all big/mainstream venues.
Anyway, I thought the movie was great. It’s been a while since I last saw it, but I was deeply impressed by Michelle Williams and Kenneth Branagh. They will get nominations, I think. It’s a fluffy film, but that’s why I think many people will enjoy it- it’s a big crowdpleaser and one of the best interpretations (if not THE BEST) of Monroe to ever grace the big screen. I still think Williams’ is the one to beat. She has the trickiest and most challenging role of them all. Streep is the only other actress in the category who has to present a well known public figure in a certain way. But everyone “knows” Monroe… everyone is fascinated with this so-called sex goddess. How many interpretations of Monroe have we seen in the past? Too many. Williams’ has to go beyond this “idea” of Monroe that has been imprinted into our culture, and create something new, interesting, and still remain authentic. She does all this exceedingly well. The only issue I had was the obvious padding in her costume… Williams’ is frail in comparison to Monroe’s famous figure so the use of padding is understandable but it stuck out in certain scenes. Minor problem, and one that most people may not notice.
My rating: B+/A- (mostly due to Williams’ outstanding performance)
It’s sitting at a very pretty 86% on RT, so I would advise all of you non-believers to give it a chance!
I think there are 4 phases in this movie: 1. Marilyn vs Olivier, 2. Marilyn with Colin, 3. Marilyn away from Colin, and 4. Solution for Marilyn. I think phase 3 could be the climax and crucial but Simon Curtis just let Michelle to occupy it instead of developing the story. It’s a B for me. Michelle for the Oscar.
Excellent assessment. I also thought phase 3 (as you put it) is where the film dropped from an A- or B+ to a B for me. I just wanted/expected more in that section.
You know, ‘MwwM’ IS light entertainment. But I think a brunt of the film is handled very well. Williams impressed me most.
Williams is brilliant, but I was disappointed by the film. I didn’t walk away from it feeling like I learned anything new about Marilyn. All of the standard boxes were checked off, but that was it. If you removed Marilyn from the equation, this was a coming-of-age film I’ve seen many times before. But again, Williams is brilliant and I’ve been looking forward to seeing her in a role like this since I’m Not There.
It was a very solid film. Williams is excellent and Branagh is terrific as well. It’s a very breezy film. It kind of reminded of ‘The King’s Speech’ where the story was simple, the drama wasn’t that intense and it was overall enjoyable with great performances. ***/****
This film is projected to make nearly 2 million already after the 5-day holiday weekend. And it’s only in 200 theaters, right? Not a bad start, I’d say.
Guess I’m in the minority…but I found Williams to be good, not great, and ditto for Branagh. Huge disapointment for me.
Decent film but not stellar. Branagh was kind of a miss, but I thought Williams was stellar and more than just a mimic. The film doesn’t deserve any other nominations but was a quick and simple romp with a great performance, nothing more. Still worth a watch.