Tell us what you thought of ‘Olympus Has Fallen’

I’m not seeing “Olympus Has Fallen” until its UK press screening next week, but any blockbuster headlined by Angela Bassett and Melissa Leo as a butt-kicking action duo out to save America from all attackers has my immediate attention. What’s that, you say? It’s actually Gerard Butler in the lead? Well, darn. Anyway, Antoine Fuqua’s latest has received predictably chilly reviews in most quarters, though I see it has its share of intelligent (though perhaps ironic) defenders in the Twitterverse.

Meanwhile, if you don’t fancy seeing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue under siege this weekend, you’ll have another opportunity this summer in the markedly similar-looking “White House Down.” Still, if any of you have ventured out for this round of jingoistic explosions, give us your thoughts in the comments — and feel free to vote in the poll below.