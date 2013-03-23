Tell us what you thought of ‘Olympus Has Fallen’

I’m not seeing “Olympus Has Fallen” until its UK press screening next week, but any blockbuster headlined by Angela Bassett and Melissa Leo as a butt-kicking action duo out to save America from all attackers has my immediate attention. What’s that, you say? It’s actually Gerard Butler in the lead? Well, darn. Anyway, Antoine Fuqua’s latest has received predictably chilly reviews in most quarters, though I see it has its share of intelligent (though perhaps ironic) defenders in the Twitterverse.
Meanwhile, if you don’t fancy seeing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue under siege this weekend, you’ll have another opportunity this summer in the markedly similar-looking “White House Down.” Still, if any of you have ventured out for this round of jingoistic explosions, give us your thoughts in the comments — and feel free to vote in the poll below.
Enjoyed the action, then, Die Hard in the White House, one scene was set up the same way, a second was close behind. The best part..Melissa Leo
I kept waiting for Jack Bauer or John McClane to come through
This should have been 24 movie or a Die Hard
I thought it was very entertaining. Was it perfect? Of course not. Some cheesy dialogue here and there (not to mention the subtle-as-a-sledgehammer-to-the head patriotism), but Gerard Butler does a great Jack Bauer impression and Fuqua has become pretty good at making movies like this. It’s not as good as Training Day, but if you liked some of Fuqua’s other directorial efforts(Shooter, Tears of the Sun), then you’ll enjoy this too.
I loved it. It had some cheesy CGI effects, but most of them were brief shots and it wasn’t too distracting. I loved the scene were Butler “interrogating” the two captured terrorists.
Hated it. Clunky, moronic, heavy-handed, jingoistic crap. Actors in it should be ashamed.
A very good 90-minute action flick packed into two hours. The last 20 minutes is almost painful in every way, as though someone threw out the script and said, “Let’s just wing it from here.”
This movie was so, so, so bad. The plot holes were just astonishing, the “heroism” was laughable, and the action looked like it was cribbed from one of those old Dr. Pepper 10 commercials. The whole thing was apparently assembled by dudebro committee.
Really, really bad.